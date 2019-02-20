Vasyl Lomachenko vs Anthony Crolla: Brit to challenge for world titles in Los Angeles

Anthony Crolla will fight Vasyl Lomachenko for the WBA and WBO lightweight titles, it has been confirmed.

Lomachenko, widely considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world, was set to defend his straps against Richard Commey before the Ghanaian suffered a hand injury,

In steps Manchester-born Crolla, who was WBA champion before losing back-to-back fights to Jorge Linares, for the bout at Staples Center in Los Angeles on April 12.

And the 32-year-old is relishing the chance to test himself against on of the very best.

"I believe that I can win a world title again, and these are the kind of fights that I'm in it for," he said after terms were agreed on Tuesday.

"This is the biggest fight that can be made out there for me. I've earned it, it's not like I've been given this shot. Since losing my title to Linares, I've come back and had three solid wins.

"I've not won the lottery or not won a raffle to fight Vasyl Lomachenko, so I'm looking forward to it and I'm loving training as I'm get older.

"No man is unbeatable. It's been proven with Lomachenko. He lost early on in his career."

Crolla will be a heavy underdog for the fight but promoter Eddie Hearn says his man is ready for the challenge against the 13-1 Ukrainian.

"Lomachenko is a great talent, but Anthony is in great shape and ready for this chance," he added.