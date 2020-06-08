The Vast of Night star Jake Horowitz opens up about Amazon movie's ambiguous ending

Photo credit: Amazon Prime Video - YouTube

From Digital Spy

The Vast of Night spoilers follow.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Vast of Night star Jake Horowitz has admitted that he's a big fan of the Amazon film's ambiguous ending.

Co-written and directed by Andrew Patterson, the critically-acclaimed sci-fi film follows Fay (Sierra McCormick) and Everett (Horowitz), two small-town teenagers who set out to find the origin of a strange sound they hear during local DJ Everett's radio broadcast.

Set in the 1950s, the film takes place over one night and has been compared to The Twilight Zone.



Photo credit: Amazon Prime

Related: Best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video right now

At the end of the film, Everett, Fay and Fay's niece Maddie are seemingly abducted by aliens, but the ending is left open-ended, and Everett actor Jake Horowitz admits that he loves that it's "ambiguous".

"At the heart of the movie is the idea of the unknown and accepting that we don't know everything," he recently told NME.

"At the beginning, Everett thinks he knows it all, and by the end we really don't know what's out there or [what might happen] tomorrow."

After Horowitz was then prompted on the two piles of dust that audiences see at the end of the film, he added: "I don't want to give too much away! I love that shot though, I think the dust is a great clue, in itself. I hear you on the dust."



Photo credit: Amazon Prime Video - YouTube

Elsewhere in the interview, Horowitz opened up about the classic genre movies that inspired The Vast of Night and how Patterson and co-writer Craig W. Sanger included plenty of nods towards them that seasoned fans are likely to catch.

"The most obvious one is that the radio station is called WOTW, which is obviously War Of The Worlds," he explained.

"A number of people have pointed out that any station that's west of the Mississippi would have had a K not a W [at the start of its name]. But I'm like, 'Yeah, we know, it's an Easter egg for a sci-fi movie!'"

Story continues

Photo credit: Amazon Prime Video - YouTube

"Another great one is: the town is called Cayuga, which is after The Twilight Zone production company, Cayuga Productions," he added.

"It was all part of Andrew Patterson's plan [...] We wanted to lean into the fact that it's a plot that we know all too well from other movies in the genre."

The Vast of Night is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like