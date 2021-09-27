Vasopressin Market to surpass US$ 2,912.0 million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)
SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global vasopressin market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,112.6 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period (2021-2028).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Vasopressin Market:
The global vasopressin market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing number of cardiovascular surgeries. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year about 340,000 coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) procedures are performed in the U.S. Hence, increasing number of cardiovascular surgeries propels demand for vasopressin to control the blood flow.
Moreover, increasing approvals of vasopressin drug is expected to drive growth of the global vasopressin market. For instance, in April 2018, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc announced the approval of its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for its 1ml vasopressin injection. The product is an original generic version of Endo International plc’s Vasostrict formulation.
Key Market Takeaways:
The global vasopressin market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period (2021-2028), owing to increasing launches of vasopressin drug. For instance, in 2020, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, a pharmaceutical company launched desmopressin acetate injection USP, 4 mcg/mL in the U.S. market. Desmopressin acetate is a synthetic analogue of the natural pituitary hormone 8-arginine vasopressin (ADH), an antidiuretic hormone affecting renal water conservation.
North America is expected to be the most lucrative region in the vasopressin market, owing to presence of major key players such as Par Pharmaceutical, Pfizer Inc, Fresenius Kabi Canada, and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.
Competitive Landscape:
Key players operating in the global vasopressin market include Par Pharmaceutical, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Fresenius Kabi Canada, Astellas Pharma, Shanghai Soho-Yiming Pharmaceuticals, Endo International, Hybio Pharmaceutical, Hainan Zhonghe Pharmaceutical, and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.
Market Segmentation:
Global Vasopressin Market, By Type:
Intravenous Injection
Intramuscular Injection
Subcutaneous Injection
Global Vasopressin Market, By Application:
Anti-Diuretic Hormone Deficiency
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Vasodilatory Shock
Ventricular Tachycardia & Fibrillation
Global Vasopressin Market, By End User:
Hospital
Clinics
Others
Global Vasopressin Market, By Region:
North America
By Country
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
By Country
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Europe
By Country
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
By Country
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
By Country
GCC
Israel
Rest of Middle East
Africa
By Region/Country
South Africa
Central Africa
North Africa
