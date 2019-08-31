Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Luke Campbell live results, round by round updates, highlights from full card

He's already a unified champion regarded by many as arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer in the sweet science today.

On Saturday, Vasiliy Lomachenko could get one step closer to undisputed glory when he faces Luke Campbell at the O2 Arena in London and live on ESPN+. Lomachenko's WBA and WBO lightweight titles will be on the line in addition to the vacant WBC strap.

Lomachenko's hunger and pursuit for further greatness has been noted, especially considering that the 31-year-old is fighting the Brit Campbell in London. This marks Loma's first time back fighting in London since winning a gold medal at 2012 Olympics. Lomachenko (13-1, 10 KOs) dominated Anthony Crolla toward a fourth-round knockout in April during his last outing, as he put his full repertoire of boxing skills on display.

Campbell (20-2, 16 KOs) was a gold medalist in those same 2012 Summer Games and enters this fight having won three straight bouts, including a fifth-round TKO of Adrian Young in March. However, one of Campbell's two losses came against Jorge Linares, who Lomachenko defeated by TKO. Whether that's an indicator of this fight remains to be seen, but there's no doubt that Campbell is the underdog entering this bout.

Will Lomachenko continue his brilliant boxing and inch one step closer to becoming undisputed lightweight king or will Campbell pull off the upset and shock the boxing world?

Follow Sporting News here for live results, round-by-round updates and highlights once the main card begins at 4 p.m. ET.

Lomachenko vs. Campbell fight card

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Luke Campbell for Lomachenko's WBA and WBO titles and vacant WBC strap; lightweight

Hughie Fury vs. Alexander Povetkin; heavyweight

Charlie Edwards vs. Julio Cesar Martinez for Edwards' WBC title; flyweight

Joshua Buatsi vs. Ryan Ford; light heavyweight

Joe Cordina vs. Gavin Gwynne; lightweight

Savannah Marshall vs. Daniele Basteri; female super middleweight

Lomachenko vs. Campbell latest news

