Vasiliy Lomachenko reigns supreme, takes top spot in SN boxing pound-for-pound rankings It's been an eventful five months of boxing in 2018, to say the very least. We've seen the emergence of two heavyweight stars, who are now set on a collision course of epic proportions. Canelo Alvarez is facing a suspension. Gennady Golovkin dominated Martirosyan in his wake. Vasiliy Lomachenko continued his mastery of the sport of boxing. With Terence Crawford scheduled to fight again on June 9, he takes a slight slip in the standings, while we have a new top fighter on the list. You won't be surprised. Ding ding. Away we go. (This list was published by Sporting News' Steven Meuhlhuasen and Joe Rivera on May 23.)

1 Deontay Wilder Record: 40-0, 39 KOs

Last fight: defeated Luis Ortiz via KO (Round 10)

Next fight: TBA

Division: Heavyweight Wilder quieted skeptics in March, knocking out Ortiz in his toughest test. The Alabama native faced adversity for the first time in his career when Ortiz had him on the ropes in the seventh and eighth rounds. But, Wilder demonstrated having the heart of a champion, bounced back in the ninth and viciously knocked Ortiz out in the tenth. The fight to make and the one everyone wants to see is between him and unified champion Anthony Joshua, and depending on which side you believe, the fight is either close to being made or both sides are on different planets. — Muehlhausen

2 Anthony Joshua Record: 21-0, 20 KOs

Last fight: def. Joseph Parker, unanimous decision

Next fight: TBD

Division: Heavyweight Joshua's last fight vs. Joseph Parker wasn't pretty, wasn't entertaining and wasn't flashy. But it was a victory. Joshua, now the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champ answered some questions in the fight: going the distance with WBO champ Parker, avoiding the big shots and defended well. While Joshua didn't put on a show, he did close it, winning the fight via unanimous decision. With three of the four major belts around his waist, expect Wilder and Joshua to vie for Wilder's WBC strap within the next year. — Rivera

3 Srisaket Sor Rungvisai Record: 45-4-1, 40 KOs

Last fight: def. Juan Francisco Estrada via majority decision

Next fight: TBD

Division: Super flyweight Rungvisai has been resting since his hard-fought victory in February. Sources have told Sporting News the WBC 115-pound champion will run it back with Estrada at the planned “Superfly 3” card on Sept. 8. — Muehlhausen

4 Canelo Alvarez Record: 49-1-2, 34 KOs

Last fight: draw vs. Gennady Golovkin

Next fight: TBD

Division: Middleweight We should be discussing one of the great rematches in recent boxing history between Alvarez and Golovkin. It didn’t come to fruition as Alvarez failed two random drug tests in February. The former middleweight champion pulled himself from the bout last month, and subsequently received a six-month suspension from the Nevada Athletic Commission, ending in August. Alvarez recently enrolled in year-round drug testing program with the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency. Signing up for the program should help Alvarez rebuild his reputation and inch closer to a potential Golovkin rematch on Sept. 15. — Muehlhausen

5 Mikey Garcia Record: 38-0, 30 KOs

Last fight: def. Sergey Lipinets via unanimous decision

Next fight: TBD

Division: Super lightweight How high will Garcia go? That's the question right now, as Garcia captured another belt in another weight class, last defeating Sergey Lipinets for the IBF super lightweight strap. It was Garcia's fourth championship earned in four weight classes, joining some of boxing's best to accomplish that feat. But will he move up again? Some think he may. There's not much left for Garcia to prove in a ring, but now he has to take up some big-name fights to solidly and earnestly secure his legacy. — Rivera

6 Sergey Kovalev Record: 32-2-1, 28 KOs

Last fight: def. Igor Mikhalkin by TKO (Round 7)

Next fight: Eleider Alvarez on Aug. 4

Division: Light heavyweight Kovalev continued fighting like the “Krusher” of old since his two losses to Andre Ward, most recently stopping Maikhalkin at the end of March to retain his WBO title. Originally, Kovalev was scheduled to make his return in late June against Marcus Browne, but in April Browne was arrested for domestic violence and subsequently pulled from the fight. Shortly thereafter, Kovalev released a statement that Alvarez would be the replacement. — Muehlhausen

7 Errol Spence Jr. Record: 23-0, 20 KOs

Last fight: def. Lamont Peterson

Next fight: vs. Carlos Ocampo, June 16

Division: Welterweight Showtime boxing broadcast Mauro Ranallo said it best: "'The Truth' hurts!" See, the Wizard of Words wasn't just talking about Spence Jr. and his physical dominance over opponents. He was likely also talking about Spence Jr.'s unfortunate truth of being the most feard welterweight in the division today. While Keith Thurman was bumped off this list due to inactivity, there remains solid welterweights within the division: Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter to name a few. While red tape is tangling up some of the division right now, the unfortunate truth for some is that Spence Jr. is the man of the hour, the man with the power and the top of the welterweight food chain right now. — Rivera

8 Terence Crawford Record: 32-0, 23 KOs

Last fight: def. Julius Indongo via KO (Round 3)

Next fight: vs. Jeff Horn, June 9

Division: Welterweight The top three of these pound-for-pound rankings are tough, and will often lend themselves to changes due to inactivity and "flavor of the week" type fighters. Crawford, previously the top dog in these rankings, hasn't fought since August 2017, when he floored Julius Indongo with a body shot. A lot of questions will be answered when he faces Jeff Horn on June 9, chiefly, how good is Jeff Horn, really? Wait, that's probably the only question. "Bud" is a special fighter and slipping to No. 3 doesn't hurt him at all, especially when you consider a fair amount of the layoff was moving up to welterweight in October 2017, finding a dance partner and then sustaining a hand injury when the fight was originally supposed to take place. Hopefully the ring rust doesn't wear on him entering his fight vs. Horn, because Crawford earned this opportunity to shine. — Rivera

9 Gennady Golovkin Record: 38-0-1, 34 KOs

Last fight: def. Vanes Martirosyan via KO (Second round)

Next fight: TBD

Division: Middleweight Golovkin could have easily overlooked Martirosyan considering the circumstances which led to the fight happening, but give “GGG” credit. He stayed focused, went in and ran through Martirosyan quickly. Golovkin has a litany of options for his next bout: he could face Billy Joe Saunders and become the undisputed champion, or schedule a rematch against Daniel Jacobs. But … the Alvarez rematch is the most lucrative. While it would be nice to have all four titles or avenge a close fight in which some people think he lost, the chance to secure his legacy and make life-changing money is the option Golovkin should — and will — take. — Muehlhausen