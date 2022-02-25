Vasiliy Lomachenko calls for ‘peace and enlightenment’ as Russia invades Ukraine

Alex Pattle
·1 min read
Vasiliy Lomachenko
  • Vasiliy Lomachenko
    Vasiliy Lomachenko
    Ukrainian professional boxer

Vasiliy Lomachenko has called for “peace and enlightenment” amid Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine.

Citizens in Kyiv were urged to take shelter on Friday as explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital, whose mayor Vitali Klitschko is taking up arms along with his brother Wladimir.

The ex-boxing champions are not the only Ukrainian icons within the sport to speak out against the invasion, however, with heavyweight title holder Oleksandr Usyk calling for “NO WAR” as he returned to his home country, while former multiple-weight champion Lomachenko has also shared his thoughts.

On his Instagram page, Lomachenko shared an image of two hands – painted with the colours of the Ukrainian and Russian flags respectively – making a dove shape, representing peace.

“A prayer for the peace of the whole world and the enlightenment of the peoples of the earth,” the 34-year-old wrote, before including a religious passage that referenced “love”, “grace” and the rejection of “evil”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LOMA (@lomachenkovasiliy)

Lomachenko (16-2, 11 knockouts) appears to be in Greece at the time of writing, with the fighter having shared an Instagram post with a photo of himself in front of the St Panteleimon Monastery earlier this week.

The Ukrainian last fought in December, when he comprehensively outpointed Richard Commey at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Lomachenko dropped the Ghanaian in the seventh round with a harsh body shot, before urging Commey’s cornermen to throw in the towel.

Commey’s team refused, however, and their fighter made it to the final bell.

