Vascular Biogenics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MODI IN, Israel (AP) _ Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) on Monday reported a loss of $5.8 million in its third quarter.

The Modi In, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The gene therapy biotech company posted revenue of $193,000 in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.18. A year ago, they were trading at $1.23.

