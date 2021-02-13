Varun Dhawan Hosts A Grand House Party; Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Malaika Arora And Other Bollywood Stars Seen In Attendance (View Pics)
Last evening there were numerous Bollywood stars seen making an arrival at Varun Dhawan’s residence. The newly married actor had hosted a grand house party for which these celebs were seen in attendance. It included Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff with Disha Patani, Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, producer Dinesh Vijan with wife Pramita, Varun Sharma and many others. Natasha Dalal Looks Striking in Red As She Steps Out for a Get-Together With Friends Sans Hubby Varun Dhawan (View Pics).
These stars made an appearance in casual yet chic avatars for the party. Many were even seen wearing face masks even while they were in their respective cars. All celebs are ensuring to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and all the other safety guidelines as issued by the authorities in order to curb the further spread of the deadly virus. Take a look at the pictures below on who all attended Varun Dhawan’s house party:
Tiger Shroff
Varun Dhawan House Party (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)
Sara Ali Khan
Varun Dhawan House Party (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)
Kunal Rawal
Varun Dhawan House Party (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)
Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor
Varun Dhawan House Party (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)
Malaika Arora
Varun Dhawan House Party (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)
Dinesh Vijan, Pramita, Varun Sharma
Varun Dhawan House Party (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)
Kiara Advani
Varun Dhawan House Party (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)
Karan Johar
Varun Dhawan House Party (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)
Disha Patani
Varun Dhawan House Party (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)
Varun Dhawan and his longtime sweetheart Natasha Dalal tied the knot on January 24 in Alibaug. It was a close-knit affair that took place in the presence of the couple’s family members and close pals. The guest list was kept limited owing to the ongoing pandemic.