Varsity basketball player in Jasper County tests positive for COVID-19. What to know

A student with the Jasper County School District tested positive for the coronavirus following a three-day girls basketball tournament, according to a press release from the school district.

The tournament took place Dec. 28 through Dec. 30. Other teams competing in the tournament have been advised of the positive test, the release said.

Players, their parents and other students and teachers at the school who had contact with them are following CDC guidelines, according to the release. All will be tested again on Jan. 4, five days after exposure.

Anyone who may have had contact with the coaching staff or a player on the team may call the COVID-19 nursing staff at the Jasper County School District’s high school testing site. The district’s main number is 843-489-8892.

According to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s latest data on Dec. 31, the state has 6,319 confirmed new cases of the virus and 14 confirmed deaths. Jasper County has 21 new cases and 11 new probable cases. Beaufort County has 171 new cases and 53 probable cases, the data shows.