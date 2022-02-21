VARS and Terranova Security Join Forces to Better Protect SMEs from Cyber Attacks

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 21, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - VARS, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton's cybersecurity division, and Terranova Security are proud to announce that they are enhancing an alliance for the benefit of Quebec SMEs, by placing people at the heart of data protection.

Recognized by prestigious Gartner, Terranova Security's world-class cybersecurity awareness program, previously designed for large entities, is now available to local small and medium-sized enterprises through fully managed VARS programs at tailored prices. This is a timely service, as organizations are increasingly becoming targets of attacks and cybersecurity talent is in short supply.

Since March 2020, the heavy use of technology tools by workers has opened the door to cybercriminals. Threats are ever more sophisticated and constantly evolving. Unfortunately, humans are often the gateway to these attacks due to specific behaviours that put the business at risk.

"SMEs continue to be prime targets for cyber attacks. That's why organizations must have the requisite knowledge and tools to ensure their sensitive information is protected from all cyber threats. This process must be supported by empowering security awareness training that focuses on behaviour change as a means of reducing the human risk factor. Terranova Security is proud to support VARS to deploy this solution in the Quebec market and help organizations train their cyber heroes," says Mathieu Ouellette, Vice-Presdient, Sales (CSO) at Terranova Security.

"With this enhanced collaboration renewal, VARS becomes a preferred partner of Terranova Security and reiterates its leadership as a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP). We are particularly proud to be able to offer local SMEs solutions that reflect their needs and address the lack of in-house resources they face," says Guillaume Caron, VARS President and CEO.

For more information about the solutions offered by VARS, click here.

Learn more about the impact of the human centric approach to Terranova Security training, click here.

About Terranova Terranova Security

Terranova Security is the global security awareness training partner. For more than 20 years, it has been transforming the world's end users into cyber heroes, empowering organizations to implement training programs that change user behaviours, reduce the human risk factor, and counter cyber threats effectively. Terranova SecuriAnne Wellsty makes it easy to build risk-based campaigns that feature the industry's highest-quality training content and real-world phishing simulations. As a result, any employee can better understand phishing, social engineering, data privacy, compliance, and other critical best practices. Train your cyber heroes: https://terranovasecurity.com/about-us/.

About Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton is a professional services firm that has been dedicated to the success of organizations and their leaders since 1948. The firm's advisors are committed to helping clients thrive by obtaining a deep understanding of what is important to them, their business and their industry. This knowledge, combined with a team of motivated and talented professionals, helps accelerate growth. A Quebec and Canadian leader in the areas of assurance, tax, advisory services and business recovery and reorganization, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton relies on a team of more than 2,600 professionals, including approximately 200 partners, working in over 100 offices across the province and in the Ottawa and Edmundston regions.

Together with Grant Thornton LLP, another Canadian firm, and the Grant Thornton global organization, our global footprint spans across more than 140 countries with over 62,000 people who provide real insight, a fresh perspective and agility to keep clients moving ahead.

