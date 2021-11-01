Varonis Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total quarterly revenues surpassed $100 million for the first time

Total revenues grew 31% year-over-year to $100.4 million in Q3 2021

Annual recurring revenues grew to $354.2 million, a 36% increase over third quarter 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Yaki Faitelson, Varonis CEO, said, "Our third quarter results were strong and marked our first quarter with over $100 million in revenues, an achievement we see as only scratching the surface of the enormous opportunity ahead of us. We continue to see greater adoption of our platform by new customers and healthy expansion from existing customers wanting to broaden their Varonis deployment, as the digital transformation has fundamentally changed how companies must approach securing their sensitive data. We believe that the robust customer engagement trends we see leave us well positioned for a strong close to 2021 and beyond."

Financial Summary for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Total revenues increased 31% to $100.4 million, compared with $76.8 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Subscription revenues increased 59% to $70.0 million, compared with $44.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Maintenance and services revenues were $30.0 million, compared with $32.3 million in the third quarter of 2020.

GAAP operating loss was ($18.6) million, compared to GAAP operating loss of ($16.5) million in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP operating income was $8.1 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.



The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating income (loss) and GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income (loss) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. An explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."

Key Performance Indicators and Recent Business Highlights

Annual recurring revenues, or ARR, were $354.2 million as of the end of the third quarter, up 36% over the prior year period.

As of September 30, 2021, 70% of customers with 500 employees or more purchased four or more licenses, up from 60% as of September 30, 2020, and 37% purchased six or more licenses, up from 26% as of September 30, 2020.

For the third quarter of 2021, total revenues in North America increased 32% over the prior-year period to $75.6 million, total revenues in EMEA increased 28% over the prior-year period to $22.8 million, and total revenues from Rest of World were $1.9 million.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $813.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, marketable securities and short-term deposits.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company generated $6.8 million of cash from operations, compared to $13.5 million used in the prior year period.

Introduced Data Classification Cloud for Box and Google Drive, adding data discovery context and the ability to find exposed sensitive data in these applications.

An explanation of ARR is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects:

Revenues of $120.0 million to $123.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 26% to 29%.

Non-GAAP operating income of $16.5 million to $18.5 million.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share in the range of $0.12 to $0.13, based on 119.8 million diluted shares outstanding.



For full year 2021, the Company now expects:

Revenues of $383.5 million to $386.5 million, or year-over-year growth of 31% to 32%.

Non-GAAP operating income of $19.5 million to $21.5 million.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share in the range of $0.10 to $0.11, based on 118.0 million diluted shares outstanding.



Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s Financial Outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described below under “Forward-Looking Statements”.

Stock Split

All common stock and per share data in this earnings release have been retroactively adjusted for the impact of the three-for-one split effective March 15, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast

Varonis will host a conference call today, Monday, November 1, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's third quarter 2021 financial results. To access this call, dial 877-425-9470 (domestic) or 201-389-0878 (international). The passcode is 13723385. A replay of this conference call will be available through November 8, 2021 at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13723385. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investors" page of the Company's website ( www.varonis.com ), and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

Varonis believes that the use of non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) is helpful to our investors. These measures, which the Company refers to as our non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is calculated as operating income (loss) excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, and (iii) amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition related expenses.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated as net income (loss) excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, (iii) amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, (iv) foreign exchange gains (losses) which includes exchange rate differences on lease contracts as a result of the implementation of ASC 842, and (v) amortization of debt discount and issuance costs.

The Company believes that the exclusion of these expenses provides a more meaningful comparison of our operational performance from period to period and offers investors and management greater visibility to the underlying performance of our business. Specifically:

Stock-based compensation expenses utilize varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses;

Payroll taxes are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, factors which may vary from period to period;

Acquired intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over an estimated useful life after the acquisition, and acquisition-related expenses are unrelated to current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results;

The Company incurs foreign exchange gains or losses from the revaluation of its significant operating lease liabilities in foreign currencies as well as other assets and liabilities denominated in non-U.S. dollars, which may vary from period to period; and

Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, which relate to the Company’s convertible senior notes issued in 2020, is a non-cash item.



Each of our non-GAAP financial measures is an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time. The non-GAAP financial measures do not represent our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating income (loss) or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Also, the amortization of intangible assets are expected recurring expenses over the estimated useful life of the underlying intangible asset and acquisition-related expenses will be incurred to the extent acquisitions are made in the future. Additionally, foreign exchange rates may fluctuate from one period to another, and the Company does not estimate movements in foreign currencies. Finally, the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs are expected recurring expenses until the maturity of the senior notes in 2025.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Varonis urges investors to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measures to evaluate our business.

A reconciliation for non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) referred to in our “Financial Outlook” is not provided because, as forward-looking statements, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity, and difficulty of estimating certain items such as charges to stock-based compensation expense and currency fluctuations which could have an impact on our consolidated results. The Company believes the information provided is useful to investors because it can be considered in the context of the Company’s historical disclosures of this measure.

ARR is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of active term-based subscription license contracts and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of that period. Subscription license contracts and maintenance for perpetual license contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the term and multiplying the result by 365. The annualized value of contracts is a legal and contractual determination made by assessing the contractual terms with our customers. The annualized value of maintenance contracts is not determined by reference to historical revenues, deferred revenues or any other GAAP financial measure over any period. ARR is not a forecast of future revenues, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding the Company's growth rate and its expectations regarding future revenues, operating income or loss or earnings or loss per share. These statements are not guarantees of future performance but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the budgets of our clients and on economic conditions generally; the impact of potential information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches; risks associated with anticipated growth in Varonis’ addressable market; Varonis’ ability to predict the timing and rate of subscription renewals and their impact on the Company’s future revenues and operating results; competitive factors, including increased sales cycle time, changes in the competitive environment, pricing changes and increased competition; the risk that Varonis may not be able to attract or retain employees, including sales personnel and engineers; Varonis’ ability to build and expand its direct sales efforts and reseller distribution channels; general economic and industry conditions, such as foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and expenditure trends for data and cybersecurity solutions; risks associated with the closing of large transactions, including Varonis’ ability to close large transactions consistently on a quarterly basis; new product introductions and Varonis’ ability to develop and deliver innovative products; risks associated with international operations; Varonis’ ability to provide high-quality service and support offerings; and risks associated with our convertible notes and capped-call transaction. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in Varonis’ reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof, and Varonis undertakes no duty to update or revise this information, whether as a result of new information, new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyberthreats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, zero trust, compliance, data privacy, classification and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment and education sectors.

Varonis Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues: Subscriptions $ 70,026 $ 44,084 $ 172,917 $ 98,535 Maintenance and services 30,003 32,294 89,689 97,956 Perpetual licenses 324 373 950 1,001 Total revenues 100,353 76,751 263,556 197,492 Cost of revenues 14,338 11,284 42,021 31,799 Gross profit 86,015 65,467 221,535 165,693 Operating expenses: Research and development 34,344 24,670 97,739 71,425 Sales and marketing 56,229 45,435 162,641 130,998 General and administrative 13,997 11,814 42,016 34,486 Total operating expenses 104,570 81,919 302,396 236,909 Operating loss (18,555 ) (16,452 ) (80,861 ) (71,216 ) Financial expenses, net (3,234 ) (2,553 ) (8,058 ) (2,945 ) Loss before income taxes (21,789 ) (19,005 ) (88,919 ) (74,161 ) Income taxes (1,525 ) (220 ) (2,999 ) (817 ) Net loss $ (23,314 ) $ (19,225 ) $ (91,918 ) $ (74,978 ) Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.80 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted 107,028,201 94,842,726 104,595,650 94,008,375





Stock-based compensation expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 is included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Cost of revenues $ 1,839 $ 1,476 $ 5,284 $ 3,615 Research and development 8,347 6,000 24,425 15,767 Sales and marketing 9,001 7,184 26,235 18,773 General and administrative 5,235 4,018 15,725 11,029 $ 24,422 $ 18,678 $ 71,669 $ 49,184





Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 is included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Cost of revenues $ 27 $ 17 $ 997 $ 287 Research and development 104 152 328 290 Sales and marketing 334 616 4,710 2,672 General and administrative 61 68 949 456 $ 526 $ 853 $ 6,984 $ 3,705





Amortization of acquired intangibles and acquisition-related expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 is included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Cost of revenues $ 381 $ — $ 1,144 $ — Research and development 1,307 — 3,923 — Sales and marketing 2 — 7 — General and administrative — — — — $ 1,690 $ — $ 5,074 $ —





Varonis Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Unaudited Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 803,144 $ 234,092 Marketable securities 8,010 34,117 Short-term deposits 2,276 30,053 Trade receivables, net 71,382 94,229 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,737 27,357 Total current assets 911,549 419,848 Long-term assets: Operating lease right-of-use asset 65,223 47,924 Property and equipment, net 34,163 37,163 Intangible assets, net 4,695 5,846 Goodwill 23,135 23,135 Other assets 19,717 21,566 Total long-term assets 146,933 135,634 Total assets $ 1,058,482 $ 555,482 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 3,446 $ 850 Accrued expenses and other short-term liabilities 91,917 83,198 Deferred revenues 86,253 98,588 Total current liabilities 181,616 182,636 Long-term liabilities: Convertible senior notes, net 223,584 218,460 Operating lease liability 70,318 54,540 Deferred revenues 1,872 2,778 Other liabilities 4,122 2,997 Total long-term liabilities 299,896 278,775 Stockholders’ equity: Share capital Common stock 107 95 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,528 9,371 Additional paid-in capital 976,995 395,347 Accumulated deficit (402,660 ) (310,742 ) Total stockholders’ equity 576,970 94,071 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,058,482 $ 555,482





Varonis Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Unaudited Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (91,918 ) $ (74,978 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,271 7,319 Stock-based compensation 71,669 49,184 Amortization of deferred commissions 11,511 9,552 Noncash operating lease costs 6,201 7,226 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,124 2,427 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade receivables 22,847 14,939 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 568 (1,862 ) Deferred commissions (13,652 ) (13,172 ) Other long-term assets 819 (250 ) Trade payables 2,596 (379 ) Accrued expenses and other short-term liabilities (5,057 ) (1,267 ) Deferred revenues (13,241 ) (16,943 ) Other long-term liabilities 1,102 4,708 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,840 (13,496 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 26,106 41,482 Investment in marketable securities — (34,063 ) Proceeds from short-term and long-term deposits 80,236 35,025 Investment in short-term and long-term deposits (50,000 ) (85,000 ) Purchases of property and equipment (4,120 ) (7,001 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 52,222 (49,557 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from employee stock plans, net 9,956 9,622 Proceeds from follow-on offering, net 500,034 — Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs — 245,308 Purchases of capped calls — (29,348 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 509,990 225,582 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 569,052 162,529 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 234,092 68,929 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 803,144 $ 231,458





Varonis Systems, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Reconciliation to non-GAAP operating income (loss): GAAP operating loss $ (18,555 ) $ (16,452 ) $ (80,861 ) $ (71,216 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 24,422 18,678 71,669 49,184 Payroll tax expenses related to stock-based compensation 526 853 6,984 3,705 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses 1,690 — 5,074 — Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 8,083 $ 3,079 $ 2,866 $ (18,327 ) Reconciliation to non-GAAP net income (loss): GAAP net loss $ (23,314 ) $ (19,225 ) $ (91,918 ) $ (74,978 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation expense 24,422 18,678 71,669 49,184 Payroll tax expenses related to stock-based compensation 526 853 6,984 3,705 Amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses 1,690 — 5,074 — Foreign exchange rate differences, net 599 174 212 (296 ) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,727 1,646 5,123 2,426 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 5,650 $ 2,126 $ (2,856 ) $ (19,959 ) GAAP weighted average number of shares used in computing net loss per share of common stock - basic and diluted 107,028,201 94,842,726 104,595,650 94,008,375 Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share of common stock - basic 107,028,201 94,842,726 104,595,650 94,008,375 Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares used in computing net income (loss) per share of common stock - diluted 119,070,609 106,133,505 104,595,650 94,008,375 GAAP net loss per share of common stock - basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.88 ) $ (0.80 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share of common stock - basic $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.21 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share of common stock - diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.02 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.21 )





CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact: James Arestia Varonis Systems, Inc. 646-640-2149 investors@varonis.com News Media Contact: Rachel Hunt Varonis Systems, Inc. 877-292-8767 (ext. 1598) pr@varonis.com



