Varnapakittu, Udayananu Tharam, Chandrolsavam – 6 Malayalam Classics Featuring Drishyam 2 Stars Mohanlal And Meena That You Must Watch!

Mohanlal and Meena are one of the most popular onscreen couples of Malayalam Cinema. Whenever this pair has come together for a film, their chemistry has been lauded by critics and fans. Mohanlal’s charming personality and Meena’s captivating smile, this onscreen couple has always been a magical one. Mohanlal and Meena have come together in various family drama and have always managed to conquer our hearts. Those films have had engaging narrative, strong performances, amazing soundtracks and above all, some of them have been relatable. Varnapakittu, Udayananu Tharam, Chandrolsavam are some of the Malayalam classics in which these two iconic onscreen couple have appeared. Drishyam 2: Mohanlal and Meena Starrer Goes On Floors Today! (View Pics From Puja Ceremony).

Also Read | Bruce Lee: Mohanlal Releases Motion Poster Of Unni Mukundan Starrer On Actor’s Birthday!

Mohanlal and Meena are now gearing up for their next Malayalam thriller, Drishyam 2. It is the sequel to the blockbuster film Drishyam that released in 2013. Before this film makes its way to the big screens, let’s take a look at those classics that featured this hit combo together. These films just cannot be missed! Drishyam 2: Mohanlal Welcomes Meena on the Sets of Jeethu Joseph’s Film on the Occasion of Her Birthday!

Varnapakittu

Also Read | Thala Ajith To Team Up With Soorarai Pottru Director Sudha Kongara For An Action Film? GV Prakash Drops A Hint

This was the first time when Mohanlal (Sunny Palomattam) and Meena (Sandra Valookaran) appeared as an onscreen pair. Directed by IV Sasi, Varnapakittu is one of the most popular family drama. Sunny, a successful businessman, falls in love with Sandra, without knowing much about her past until he’s about to marry her. Sandra is a call girl hired by Sunny’s business rival to spy on the latter and ruin his business plans. But destiny had something else in store for Sunny and Sandra.

Udayananu Tharam

Mollywood movie buffs couldn’t contain their excitement when it used to be announced that Mohanlal and Meena are coming together for a film. Udayananu Tharam revolved around the struggles of an aspiring director Udayabhanu (Mohanlal) and his actress wife Madhumati (Meena). Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, this movie highlighted how Udayabhanu’s career and personal crisis creates troubles in his marriage life.

Chandrolsavam

Starring Mohanlal as Chirackal Sreehari in Chandrolsavam, this movie must not have been a huge hit at the box office, but the romantic angle of Sreehari and his childhood love Indu (Meena) did win hearts. There are many nostalgic moments shown and how Sreehari cherishes each and every moment that he has lived despite having an unpleasant past.

Olympiyan Anthony Adam

Bhadran’s film Olympiyan Anthony Adam once again brings forth the magical equation between Mohanlal as Antony Varghese (a police officer and a former Olympian) and Meena as Angel Mary (a teacher with temper issues due to her troubled past). From handling Angel teacher’s temperamental issues to making her feel comfortable with his simplicity, this onscreen duo won hearts all over again.

Drishyam

This thriller directed by Jeethu Joseph had not only opened to positive reviews but also was huge hit at the box office. It revolves around a simple man named Georgekutty (Mohanlal) and his wife Rani (Meena) and their two daughters. Their simple, happy life goes for a toss when a son of a police Inspector General goes missing after an attempt to physically harass Georgekutty’s elder daughter.

Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol

Jibu Jacob’s film Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol is loosely based on the Malayalam short story “Pranayopanishath” by VJ James. Mohanlal is seen as a middle-aged secretary named Ulahannan who no longer cares for his wife Annyamma played by Meena. Over a period of time, it is shown how he overcomes his midlife crisis and also the boredom in his routine life.

These are some of the classics that featured the super hit combo of Malayalam Cinema, Mohanlal and Meena. And now, we just cannot wait to watch them in Drishyam 2!