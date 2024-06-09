The various contributions of Sam Bennett to the Panthers’ Game 1 Stanley Cup Final win

Panthers center Sam Bennett’s three-game goal scoring streak ended Saturday night, and that’s about the only thing Bennette didn’t do to help the Panthers to a 3-0 Game 1 Stanley Cup Final win against Edmonton.

In his 15:57 of ice time, Bennett showed up on the scoresheet with an assist that surprised even goal scorer Evan Rodrigues on the goal that gave the Panthers a two-goal margin for error throughout the second and third periods. He went four of five in the face-off circle. Bennett pounded out a game-high 11 hits and that doesn’t count the first solid hit on Edmonton roadrunner Connor McDavid, spilling McDavid as the Oilers rush went offside at the Panthers line.

That wasn’t called anything, but Bennett’s bop on Edmonton’s No. 2 superstar, Leon Draisaitl, earned him two minutes for interference. When part of your game involves establishing what a punishing, painful trip each night is going to be, especially in the playoffs, you’re going to spend some down time in the penalty box.

“I think he’s a player defensemen don’t like playing against,” Rodrigues said. “A guy who gets in on the forecheck really quickly comes at you in waves. He’s everything you want in a playoff player. He’s hard, he’s fast, he’s skilled. I think he elevates his game when he gets to the playoffs, and it’s been fun playing with him.”

Bennett’s assist gives him six goals and five assists for 11 points in 13 playoff games this year, 53 points in 78 career playoff games. He picked up 20 goals and 21 assists for 41 points in 69 regular-season games.

Sunrise, Florida, June 8, 2024 - Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) left, gets past an Oiler defender as teammates Florida Panthers center Evan Rodrigues (17) and Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) try to mount another attack during the first period of game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Especially in the first two periods, the Panthers didn’t get their forechecking game going, which is why they had approximately three scoring chances in the first 22:16 of the game. But, they scored on two of those chances, the second of which was Rodrigues’ goal 2:16 into the second period following a penalty kill.

Bennett strolled through the neutral zone, then accelerated at the Edmonton line as he dumped the puck to the rear boards. The upshift left Edmonton defenseman Cody Ceci flat-footed and Bennett beat Ceci to the puck, then threw a no-look backhand pass toward the slot that ducked under the stick of Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse. Rodriques one-timed home a 2-0 lead.

Asked when he knew Bennett would get to the puck, Rodrigues said, “When it landed on my stick. I thought the ‘D’ was going to touch it and all of a sudden, it was right in front of me. Elite play from him...”

Before being traded to the Panthers in April 2021, Bennett spent several seasons in Calgary with current linemate Matthew Tkachuk.

“I thought he was skating really well, I thought he was physical when he needed to be,” Tkachuck said. “I think his greatest asset as a player is he’s so hard to play against. I have been lucky enough to not have to play against him a ton. He was strong on pucks, good on draws. When he’s skating like that through the neutral zone, he’s a force.

“I thought he played great tonight. Definitely a bright spot on our team.”