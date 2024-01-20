Variety's 2024 Sundance Studio Portrait Gallery

The annual search for the next indie breakout has begun at the Sundance Film Festival. Actors, directors, writers, agents, producers and journalists all decked out in their best “mountain chic” have filled the (formerly) sleepy streets of Park City, Utah. Together they’ll sit elbow-to-elbow in the local theaters to witness what could very well be the next Oscar-winning thrill such as Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” or Christopher Nolan’s “Memento” (both former Sundance success stories).

Among the many mainstays of the Sundance Festival, including popcorn dinners and shockingly cheery Uber drivers, the Variety Studio at Sundance, presented by Audible, remains a pivotal stop. The stars all pour in to discuss their new films, documentaries and more inside the Variety studio, pausing for pictures at the portrait studio. Take a sneak peak inside this Sundance staple with images from Normani, Lucy Liu, Jodie Foster, Lionel Richie, Julia Fox and Alok Vaid-Menon photographed by Nicol Biesek.

Pedro Pascal

The “Last of Us” star attends Sundance to premiere the feature “Freaky Tales,” directed by Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden. The genre-driven anthology movie tells four interconnected stories in Oakland, Calif. Watch our full interview with the “Freaky Tales” cast and crew here.

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster is in Sundance as an executive producer on the short film “Alok,” directed by Alex Hedison. Watch our conversation with the “Alok” creators here.

Julia Fox

Julia Fox is a cast member in the new Steven Soderbergh film “Presence.” Set in the suburbs, the film tells a spooky story from the perspective of a ghost.

Normani

Normani makes her indie film acting debut at the Sundance premiere of “Freaky Tales.” Her co-stars include Pedro Pascal, Jay Ellis and Ben Mendelsohn.

Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu is at Sundance for the debut of Steven Soderbergh’s new film “Presence,” in which she stars alongside Julia Fox, Eddy Maday, Chris Sullivan, Callina Lang and West Mulholland. Told from the POV of a ghost, this mysterious film takes place in a haunted home in the suburbs. Watch our interview with the “Presence” cast here.

Lionel Richie

Superstar musician Lionel Richie appears at Sundance for the premiere of “The Greatest Night in Pop,” a documentary about the recording of the star-studded, 1985 charity track, “We Are the World.”

Alok Vaid-Menon

Subject of the Sundance short film “Alok,” an intimate portrait of author, poet, comedian and public speaker Alok Vaid-Menon.