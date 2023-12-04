Variety Wins Best Entertainment Publication at National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards

Variety won top honors Sunday at the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, taking the trophy for best entertainment publication along with 11 other first-place wins.

The May 3 cover package “No Words: What the Writers Strike Means for Hollywood” was recognized in the category of best entertainment publication during the ceremony held at the Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles. The kudo recognizes Variety’s entire editorial staff for creating the issue on deadline, publishing barely 48 hours after the Writers Guild of America called its first strike in 15 years.

“Receiving the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award that recognizes the entirety of our staff is particularly meaningful to us after such a challenging year for the industry we cover,” said Cynthia Littleton and Ramin Setoodeh, Variety‘s co-editors in chief. “Hollywood’s season of strikes was an all-encompassing, labor-intensive story to capture. It’s gratifying to receive this recognition as well many other first, second and third-place nods. It’s a tribute to the wide range of news, analysis, features, design, photography and illustrations that our team works so hard to deliver day in and day out.”

