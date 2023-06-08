Variety and Rolling Stone return With Their Truth Seekers Summit in New York

Variety and Rolling Stone return with their Truth Seekers Summit presented by SHOWTIME® on Aug. 2 in New York City, which will feature such headlining names as Rachel Maddow, Roy Wood, Jr., Dawn Porter and Liz Garbus.

Maddow, host of the Emmy Award-winning “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC will be honored with the 2023 Variety and Rolling Stone Truth Seekers Award, recognizing her extensive accomplishments in journalism, followed by a Q&A about her experience in the news industry. “The Rachel Maddow Show” has won three Emmy Awards, and Maddow individually has received seven Emmy nominations honoring her in-depth and thorough take on the biggest stories of the day and week. Maddow has also written, produced and hosted three original podcasts for MSNBC – “Rachel Maddow Presents: Bag Man,” which won a DuPont Columbia Award and was nominated for a Peabody Award in 2020; “Rachel Maddow Presents: Ultra,” which received the first-ever Hillman Prize for Broadcast Journalism for a podcast in 2023; and most recently the six-episode series “Rachel Maddow Presents: Deja News,” which debuts June 12, 2023.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Wood, Jr., correspondent and guest host on “The Daily Show,” will participate in a Keynote Conversation about his approach to engaging audiences with candor and a comedic outlook on current events and culture.

Porter will speak about her filmmaking experiences on the Showtime documentary series Supreme (working title), which explores the history of the Supreme Court’s justices and major decisions.

Garbus will join a panel discussion exploring creative trends in documentary filmmaking with Dan Cogan, Sam Pollard and Lisa Cortes.

Noah Shachtman, editor-in-chief of Rolling Stone, will moderate a Washington political roundtable featuring Laura Barrón-López, Washington Correspondent, PBS NewsHour; Mary Bruce, Chief Washington Correspondent, ABC News; Mehdi Hasan, Host, “The Mehdi Hasan Show” and Political Analyst, MSNBC; and Robert Costa, Chief Campaign and Election Correspondent, CBS News.

Additional programming for the summit will be announced in coming weeks.

Corresponding with the Truth Seekers Summit, Variety and Rolling Stone will partner to create a special digital feature that expands on the truth seekers theme with stories, both original and archival, that demonstrate the brands’ decades-long dedication to the truth.

Registration for the live stream is free but required for access. Register here: variety.com/truthseekers.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.