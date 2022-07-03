Variety of new homes under construction in Tom French Olathe communities

After four decades as a home builder and developer, Tom French has established a reputation for designing and constructing quality homes. French has several communities in progress, and the summer construction season is in full swing with ten homes available in various stages, providing prospective buyers a wealth of options to suit their needs, desires, and lifestyles.

Covington Creek

Developed by French, this single-family home community offers a variety of plans in the Olathe Northwest school district. Phase two is open and offers an abundance of gorgeous walkout homesites backing to greenspace. Several homes are in progress by featured builders Symphony Homes and Tom French Construction.

Symphony Homes’ Landon II plan at over 3,100 square feet and offering four bedrooms, is a spacious one and a half story plan that accentuates main-level living. The open kitchen, dining, and great rooms, plus master bedroom, den, and laundry room are all on the main level. The large lower level can be finished for additional living space. Featuring gorgeous wood floors and white cabinets, the airy space is crisp and fresh. Trimmed wall treatments, box beams, and a beautiful rustic fireplace create a farmhouse style today’s buyers will love. A Landon II plan with a finished walkout lower level is at the framing stage and offers over 4,300 square feet that encompass 6 bedrooms and 4 and a half bathrooms.

Construction is underway on four Alexander II homes. The reverse story and a half plan, also by Symphony Homes, offers an open floor plan with traditional yet modern and contemporary elements. The kitchen and dining area flows into a large great room overlooking the covered deck with an outdoor corner fireplace. Storage is abundant, including a large walk-in kitchen pantry, plus the mudroom off the garage is great for keeping coats and gear organized. The walkout lower-level rec room with standard feature walk-behind bar adds additional living space. Tom French Construction has started construction on a new two-story plan, the Bentley, with four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and a modern farmhouse exterior.

Covington Court

One of Tom’s most popular maintenance-provided communities, the neighborhood offers home sites to start from the ground up or consider one of several twin villas under construction, with prices starting in the high $400,000s.

Phase Two is well underway, offering walkout home sites for the new reverse story and a half plan, the Ensley II, with two bedrooms on the main level, as well as the Alderwood II. Only one walkout home backing to the beautiful green space remains – an Ensley II plan which should be complete in October.

Phase Two also offers the new Ensley III plan, a true ranch with three bedrooms on the main level. The open floor plans are ideal with the kitchens and dining areas flowing into the large great rooms overlooking the covered decks and patios. Those wanting or needing to move soon can walk through one currently at the tile stage and targeted for September completion.

“Tom had many requests for a three-bedroom ranch plan and the new Ensley III plan has received such a positive response,” said Hoskinson. “Covington Court is an opportunity to ‘right size’ your next home purchase, with all the new energy-efficient products being used today in newly constructed homes.”

The ‘lock-and-leave’ lifestyle at Covington Court twin villas is attractive to many, regardless of age or life stage. Lawn and landscape care, snow removal, roof and gutter repair/replacement, exterior painting, and building insurance are all taken care of by the homes association.

Amenities for the sister communities Covington Creek and Covington Court, including a pool and playground area, are ready for enjoyment.

Contact Susan Hoskinson at 913-484-2839 for further information on these and other Tom French communities. Video walkthroughs, along with extra photos, of models and available homes are offered online. For more information visit, TomFrenchHomes.com.

Tom French Homes Locations:

Covington Court - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the high $400s. Tour the model, built by Tom French Construction, at 11440 S. Waterford Drive.

Covington Creek - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the low $600s. Tour the model, built by Symphony Homes, at 11430 S. Sunnybrook Blvd.

Open Hours: Covington Creek and Covington Court are open Saturdays and Sundays 12 PM-4:30 PM.

Website: TomFrenchHomes.com