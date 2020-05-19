Variety’s Guide to Hollywood’s Virtual Events

Click here to read the full article.

While red carpets and in-person galas have been put on hold because of COVID-19, star-studded virtual events — most are benefits for charity — are being produced and streamed on a daily basis.

Here, Variety gives you a guide to what is happening when and where and who will be there. In other words, sit back, log on and enjoy.

Tuesday, May 19

24th Annual Webby Awards “Webbys from Home”

Patton Oswalt returns to host the award show that celebrates all things internet (with winners accepting honors with the show’s hallmark ‘5-Word Speeches’). But this year the virtual Webbys will give special recognition to those who have used the internet to respond to the impact of COVID-19. Presenters include Dr. Anthony Fauci, Hannibal Buress, Arianna Huffington, FKA Twigs, Imogen Heap, Questlove and more.

How to Stream: https://www.webbyawards.com/

Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Wednesday, May 20

Breast Cancer Research Foundation’s Virtual Hot Pink Evening

Elton John, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Edie Falcon, Elizabeth Hurley and more join the star-studded Broadway tribute to “Hamilton“ star Mandy Gonzalez, who shared earlier this year that she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019.

How to Stream: Donate to receive RSVP code and watch live at http://hotpinkevening.org/

Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

Roar for Women: A Feminist Block Party

Gloria Steinem joins the Ms. Foundation for Women to celebrate women during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a DJ-hosted dance party to follow.

How to Stream: live.forwomen.org

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 30

#OurIdentity: Project Blue Marble Benefit

Far East Movement co-organized the livestream relief celebrating Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, uniting Asian artists and leaders for the fight against COVID-10 and the xenophobia affecting Asian communities. Performers and guests include Rupi Kaur, Andrew Yang, Yuna, Raja Kumari, Sung Kang, Ronny Chieng, Prabal Gurung, Philip Lim and Jeremy Lin, with proceeds benefiting the United Way and their Asia Pacific affiliates.

How to Stream: Twitch.tv/AmazonMusic

Time: 2 p.m. PT

Monday, June 1

The Public Theater “We Are One Public”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson hosts the one-night-only virtual performance to support the Public Theater honoring Audrey & Zygi Wilf and Sam Waterston. The dress code for the event — directed by Kenny Leon and featuring Antonio Banderas, Laura Benanti, Danielle Brooks, Glenn Close, Claire Danes, Danai Gurira, Anne Hathaway, Oscar Isaac, John Leguizamo, Audra McDonald, Sandra Oh, Trudie Styler and Sting — is “virtually stunning.”

How to Stream: The Public’s website, YouTube channel and Facebook.

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

