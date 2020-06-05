Variety Editor-In-Chief Claudia Eller To Take Two Month Administrative Leave After Social Media Outburst

Click here to read the full article.

BREAKING: Claudia Eller, editor-in-chief of our sister publication Variety, will take a two month administrative leave after making an angry social media outburst in a heated moment.

This came after Eller wrote an article lamenting that Variety did not have enough diversity in its staff, and vowed to work to change things. She was challenged on social media and responded to an African American former employee of a trade rival by calling her “bitter.” That led to a continued heated exchange. After a meeting between Eller, PMC and Variety staffers who were offended by the back and forth, it was mutually decided it would be best for Eller to take some time away to consider her actions.

While Eller is doing that, Cynthia Littleton will step in as interim editor. Littleton had been co-editor-in-chief along with Eller and Andrew Wallenstein, before stepping away from that role several years ago to focus on business reporting.

I’ve known, admired and competed against Eller for the better part of 30 years, and I can say with certainty that her response was reflective of her intensity toward a journalist who had been at a competitive publication. This has been an incredibly volatile year for everyone, and it is a shame that she let her emotions get the best of her.

