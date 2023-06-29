Variety Cuts 4 Staffers Amid Ongoing PMC Layoffs

Four Variety staffers were laid off on Thursday as part of an ongoing belt-tightening at parent company Penske Media.

The layoffs follow those last week at The Hollywood Reporter, which is also owned by PMC.

Writer KC Orcutt tweeted, “I was laid off from Variety Content Studio today. Finding your creative footing at a legacy media brand is a really special thing and I’m proud to say I did that.”

Although the algorithm doesn't favor me here and these tweets are far too common, I still feel it's worth sharing I was laid off from Variety Content Studio today. Finding your creative footing at a legacy media brand is a really special thing and I'm proud to say I did that. — 𝕜𝕔 𝕠𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕥𝕥 (@kcorcutt) June 29, 2023

Noting the recent wave of deep cuts at media companies, she noted, “Although the algorithm doesn’t favor me here and these tweets are far too common, I still feel it’s worth sharing.”

Reps for PMC did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

