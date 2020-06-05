Variety Chief Editor Claudia Eller Exits After Staff Revolt

Claudia Eller, the editor-in-chief at Variety, is leaving her position following complaints made against her during a company town hall meeting on Thursday, TheWrap has learned.

Variety held a company meeting in the wake of criticism Eller received on Twitter from fellow entertainment journalists following an article she wrote about newsroom diversity. Penske Media CEO Jay Penske convened the town hall to respond to rising staff pressure over the tweets.

According to someone present at the town hall, Eller apologized in tears for her comments on Twitter. Penske then asked her to step off the group call and opened up the floor inviting staffers to share their opinions. This opened the floodgates to complaints about Eller, including alleged abusive behavior toward editorial staff. One reporter shared that Eller had pushed staff to go into the field during coronavirus, despite their fears over doing so.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

A source with knowledge of the event tells TheWrap, “This was not a termination today. She chose to take an administrative leave. We do expect that she’ll come back.”

Thursday night, Eller sent an email to the staff saying she was “taking leave from Variety.” Jay Penske did not respond to a request for comment.

Also Read: Hollywood Reporter Editor Matt Belloni Steps Down Amid Debate Over Editorial Independence

Claudia Eller wrote a column published Wednesday morning titled, “Reflecting Diverse Voices Starts in the Newsroom,” which drew criticism from a former senior editor at The Hollywood Reporter.

“No, @Variety_Claudia, you haven’t done enough, and nor have most other EICs,” Piya Sinha-Roy tweeted in response. “I remember speaking with you and @awallenstein years ago about the lack of diversity in your newsroom. POC voices are constantly dismissed. We are not here to make you look better. We are here to work.”

Eller responded to Sinha-Roy, writing, “When someone cops to something why would you try to criticize them? You sound really bitter.”

Read original story Variety Chief Editor Claudia Eller Exits After Staff Revolt At TheWrap