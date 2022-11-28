Variety Announces 10 Directors to Watch for 2023

Peter Debruge
·3 min read

Pop quiz: What do the filmmakers who won this year’s top Sundance prize (Nikyatu Jusu, “Nanny”), Cannes’ Palme d’Or (Ruben Östlund, “The Triangle of Sadness”) and Oscar’s best picture trophy (Sian Heder, “CODA”) have in common? They’re all veterans of Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch list — which also counts Taika Waititi, Chloé Zhao and Andrew Dominik among its alums.

Now it’s time to unveil the class of 2023, featuring 10 helmers with current and near-future projects set to launch their careers to the next level. The directors will be profiled in the first print edition of the new year, timed to an event in their honor at the Palm Springs Int’l Film Festival in early January.
The lineup represents a diverse mix of up-and-coming directors whose films — all first or second narrative features — distinguished themselves earlier this year on the festival circuit or else are set to premiere in 2023.

More from Variety

Two of the films, Alice Diop’s “Saint Omer” and Saim Sadiq’s “Joyland” were selected to represent their home countries (France and Pakistan, respectively) in the best international feature category at the upcoming Academy Awards. Cannes discovery “Aftersun,” directed by Charlotte Wells, and Toronto breakout “The Inspection” from Elegance Bratton, have already racked up nominations from the Gotham and Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Titles to look forward to in the new year include “Desperate Housewives” star Eva Longoria’s directorial debut, “Flamin’ Hot,” an inspirational (and irreverent) Searchlight release about the man whose tongue-scorching Cheetos recipe earned Frito Lay a fortune. Former CAA assistant Elijah Bynum’s “Magazine Dreams” confirms the promise of his Timothée Chalamet-starring debut “Hot Summer Nights.” In Bynum’s new film, destined for a 2023 festival premiere, Jonathan Majors delivers an unforgettable performance as a competitive bodybuilder with serious social anxiety.

Focus Features produced British writer-director Nida Manzoor’s “Polite Society,” a movie with “Bend It Like Beckham” crowdpleaser potential about a British Pakistani teen who’s determined to sabotage her older sister’s wedding. Also enriched by its helmer’s cultural heritage is Jingyi Shao’s “Chang Can Dunk,” a Disney Studios production about a vertically challenged Chinese American high school athlete who gets himself in trouble after making a wager that he can slam the ball by season’s end.

In “The Starling Girl,” writer-director Laurel Parmet takes seriously the sexual awakening of a Southern girl raised in a conservative religious community. Things get tricky for her after starting a relationship with her youth pastor. That feature shares certain elements in common with Maggie Betts’ 2017 Sundance nun debut, “Novitiate.” Betts was selected for this year’s list on the basis of her sophomore feature, forthcoming Amazon-produced courtroom drama “The Burial,” starring Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones.

The 10 Directors to Watch are:

  • Maggie Betts (”The Burial”)

  • Elegance Bratton (“The Inspection”)

  • Elijah Bynum (“Magazine Dreams”)

  • Alice Diop (“Saint Omer”)

  • Eva Longoria (“Flamin’ Hot”)

  • Nida Manzoor (“Polite Society”)

  • Laurel Parmet (“The Starling Girl”)

  • Saim Sadiq (“Joyland”)

  • Jingyi Shao (“Chang Can Dunk”)

  • Charlotte Wells (“Aftersun”)

Variety’s 10 to Watch series spotlights emerging writers, actors, producers, directors, comics and cinematographers. Each of these lists is curated by a team of Variety editors, critics and reporters.

The directors selected for this year’s list will be honored in person at a brunch event on Jan. 8 at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, which resumes in-person screenings, panels and parties in early January, following two editions impacted by the COVID pandemic.

“It’s a thrill to partner with Variety to put the spotlight on some of today’s most exciting emerging storytellers — directors who leave you excited for what’s to come,” said PSIFF artistic director Lili Rodriguez. “Even more, we’re delighted to welcome them in Palm Springs to kick off the festival year.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Thanksgiving 2022: How Celebrities Celebrated Turkey Day This Year

    Kim Kardashian teamed up with Tristan Thompson for a very special Friendsgiving.

  • Heavy Snow Reported in Park City as Winter Storm Hits Utah

    Heavy snow was reported in Park City on Monday, November 28, as a winter storm swept through parts of Utah.Footage captured by Instagram user @tyager208 shows the conditions in Park City on Monday afternoon.The National Weather Service warned that up to eight inches of snow could fall in the area by Tuesday afternoon. Credit: @tyager208 via Storyful

  • This Marvel Star Is the Top Choice to Play James Bond Thanks to a Secret Audition

    Aaron Taylor-Johnson is allegedly the top choice to play bond after flooring producers in secret audition.

  • Tiger Woods Pulls Out Of Comeback Tourney With Foot Injury

    So much for Tiger Woods’ planned return to competitive golf this week. The five-time Masters champ and winner of 15 major titles, who was in a devastating car crash early last year, tweeted today that foot problems caused by plantar fasciitis are “making it difficult to walk” and that he has withdrawn from the Hero […]

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • LaFleur says Rodgers 'feeling better,' but status uncertain

    Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I

  • Bruins beat Canes for NHL home record to start the season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. Boston, which trailed 2-0 late in the second period, tied it with 9:33 left in regulation when David Krejci scored his second of the game on a shot fro

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Lions earn respect with close call against powerful Bills

    DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions may have earned more acclaim nationally in a loss than they did during their three-game winning streak this month. They stood toe-to-toe with one of the NFL’s elite teams, the Buffalo Bills, during their annual Thanksgiving Day game before succumbing 28-25 on Tyler Bass’ 45-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker said this isn’t the same old Lions, perennial laughingstocks that haven’t won a playoff game since 1991. “We’re going t

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • White throws 3 TD passes to lead Jets past Bears 31-10

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike White threw three touchdown passes, including two to Garrett Wilson, in a terrific performance and the New York Jets rolled over the banged-up Chicago Bears 31-10 on Sunday. White made his first start since last season in place of a benched Zach Wilson and sparked the Jets to a season-high 466 yards in the rain. White was 22 of 28 for 315 yards and serenaded with chants of his name throughout by drenched fans at MetLife Stadium. White became the fifth player in

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play. Tucker, who made four field goals in the game and connected from 70 yards in warmups, came up a few feet shy of the crossbar on his attempt to break by 1 yard his own record for t

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland, which has won five of six. Marvin Bagley III had 19 points for the Pistons, who were missing starters Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (foot) and Cade Cunningham (shin). The