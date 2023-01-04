Varied season ahead for Thousand Islands Playhouse

The year 2022 brought a mixture of emotions to Brett Christopher, the managing artistic director of the Thousand Islands Playhouse in Gananoque.

"This past year was like riding a bronco, at times incredibly fun to return, to bring full houses and standing ovations back to the theatre, and the other times it felt like hiking through absolute quicksand," said Christopher, who is heading into his sixth year in the role.

Staff at the theatre did everything it wanted to do artistically, and plays drew in some of the biggest audiences recorded across the country during the pandemic.

"But on the other hand, it was that much harder to do all the things that we do in terms of building the shows, bringing in artists from all over the country to come to Gananoque, the sheer increase in cost in material, the cost to make artist accommodations, housing rentals, things we do to foster the shows and to create the work," said Christopher. "It was a lot.

"The other piece was we had a mask mandate through the whole (pandemic), and 99 per cent of people thought that was great, and the one per cent did not want to wear the mask and thought we were somehow negatively impacting their ability to come back to the theatre. I kept saying I’m just thrilled you’re that excited to see our plays that you want to fight about it. That was cold comfort for them. It was a bit of a damper on an exciting year, but we’ve moved on."

Moving into 2023, Christopher said the Playhouse will be continuing to recommend the use of masks in the facility.

The schedule for this year is full of variety. Christopher describes it as a season for the thinkers and the dreamers, a celebration of those among us who provoke and inspire the rest.

There’s Baskerville (June 2-24), Sound of Music (July 4 to Aug. 6), Intimate Apparel (Aug. 4 to Aug. 27), Bitter Girl the Musical (Aug. 18 to Sept. 10), Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes (Sept. 8 to Oct. 1), Once (Sept. 26 to Oct. 22), and The Runner (Nov. 2 to Nov. 19).

"So much of the work we do is a balance between doing crowd-pleasing (plays), big audience, like the Sound of Music and Once, shows people recognize,” Christopher said, “and balancing that with more thoughtful pieces like Intimate Apparel, that bring some exciting messages to the artistic experience so that people can leave the theatre and have a discussion about what they saw, instead of just going, ‘that was great!’ and humming away from the theatre. It’s a balance. Some people want to be provoked by their artistic experience and other people just want to be entertained, have a good time on the banks of the St. Lawrence River in the summertime."

Once is one of the lost plays of the cancelled 2020 season.

"I’m really excited to bring that back because I am a huge fan of it," said Christopher. "The actors are playing their own music, it’s a beautiful story, set in Ireland, and I’m really excited for people to experience it. It’ll be a bit of a surprise hit."

Along with a series of exciting upcoming plays in 2023, the Playhouse will also have a bit of an upgraded look.

Recently, it was announced the theatre is receiving $150,000 in Trillium funding.

The funding is being used to transform the shoreline of the Playhouse's waterfront theatre in order to provide more community access to the river and to increase pedestrian traffic along the waterfront pathway that extends to the base of Stone Street.

"We want it to be more audience friendly," said Christopher.

During the pandemic, most theatres in the country let their staff go. The Playhouse, however, was able to keep its entire administrative team and eight seasonal staffers.

"Myself and the board of directors got together and said that even though it was going to cost us a great deal, we needed to keep our staff employed because it’s a really important part of our values, to repay for the loyalty people have shown us over the years in terms of the staff and the audiences as well," said Christopher.

"So, let’s keep them employed and dream up new ways of not necessarily making plays but turning the organization into an essential service. So, we tried a million different things. Right now, we do a community coat drive, we have a good relationship with the local farmers' market, we housed the blood donor’s clinic for the Red Cross."

The Playhouse also recently shared its warehouse with the Gananoque food bank for the latter’s distribution of Christmas hampers.

"We’re in a town of only 5,000 but we’re one of the biggest organizations," said Christopher. "It’s not just a good thing to have a positive relationship with the community, but it’s also our duty to be part of the small crew that’s ensuring the town stays afloat, especially during challenging times like the pandemic."

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times

