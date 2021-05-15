New variant spread by arrivals from India while country stayed off red list

(AFP via Getty Images)

People infected with the Indian variant of Covid-19 may have used public transport to travel home after arriving in the UK from the south Asian country during a crucial four days before it was placed on the government’s “red list”, a health minister has acknowledged.

Boris Johnson’s government is coming under fire for delays in implementing the highest levels of control, amid warnings that this may have allowed the entry of the B1.617.2 variant of coronavirus which is now surging in areas like Bolton, Blackburn and Bedford.

Thousands of people flew to the UK between the government’s announcement on 19 April that India was about to be placed on the high-risk list and 23 April when the order came into effect, requiring arrivals to go into managed quarantine at airport hotels.

And many others arrived after 2 April, when Bangladesh and Pakistan were placed on the red list, but India was not despite higher levels of infections surging dramatically during the month.

The announcement that India was going on the red list was made as Boris Johnson cancelled a trip to the country planned for the end of April, which would have been his first major overseas visit since becoming prime minister and a crucial part of his post-Brexit “global Britain” drive to establish new trade links with other parts of the world.

Evidence from Public Health England shows that during the 19-day period between 2 and 23 April, cases of the Indian variant were detected on people who had travelled to the UK from variant hotspots Delhi and Mumbai and domestic transmission began to take place.

The sharpest rise in cases came in the week from 19 April, as demand for India-UK flights went through the roof, with thousands of people rushing to get to Britain before the red list ruling came into effect.

The chair of the all-party parliamentary group on coronavirus, Layla Moran, said: “Boris Johnson must take responsibility for the failure to prevent the Indian variant taking root in the UK. Once again the government acted too late, and the country is sadly paying the price.”

The Liberal Democrat MP told The Independent: “They announced on the Tuesday that they were going to add India to the red list, but then it didn’t actually come into force until the Friday. Our group heard in our session that week that all the flights from India to the UK were full.

“If they’re going to announce an area with variants of concern is going on the red list, it needs to be immediate. And they shouldn’t be waiting a number of weeks after a variant of concern is found to put that country on the red list at all.

“I think the blame for the surge in the Indian variant, for me, lies at the door of Boris Johnson.”

And shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said that the surge in cases of the Indian variant “brings into sharp focus Boris Johnson’s reckless failure to protect our borders in this crisis”.

Health minister Edward Argar told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that it was not possible to know how many people - if any - on flights from India were infected with the new variant, but said he believed the “overwhelming majority” would have complied with quarantine requirements to self-isolate for 14 days at home.

Asked if these people would have used public transport to travel from airports to their homes to start quarantine, he said: “Some may have done. That’s always a possibility.”

Mr Argar defended the decision not to place India on the red list at the start of April.

“The decisions made on whether any country moved to the red list were made on the basis of the evidence,” he said.

“There are a number of factors that were taken into consideration in the advice that was given to ministers on which country should be in which list. Some of that is infection rates, some of that is new variants, some of that is also the genomic sequencing capacity of a country to identify variants. India has a significant genomic sequencing capacity.

“On the basis of the advice at the time, the decision was taken to Pakistan and Bangladesh on the red list at a particular point, and India on that list subsequently.”

Mr Argar said that UK’s border restrictions to minimise the risk of variants entering the country are “among the strictest and the toughest in the world”, with passenger required to submit a locator form informing the authorities where they will reside during their quarantine period and tests at two and eight days for those arriving from amber or red list countries.

While people arriving from countries on the amber list - as India was for most of April - are allowed to quarantine at home unsupervised, Mr Argar said that “the evidence we’ve got is that the overwhelming majority comply with the quarantine requirements”.

The minister said there was no “hard and fast answer” on how many people arriving from India during April were infected with the variant.

But he insisted that the number of people arriving from a particular country was not the key issue.

“We know that this variant is highly transmissible,” he said. “One person could bring in a variant, and that could transmit quickly. It is impossible to completely hermetically seal the borders of a country.

“I do think we’ve got the right border controls in place to do everything we can to minimise - you can never totally eliminate it - but to minimise the risks.”

Mr Argar said that there had been a “minor increase” in people attending hospital in Bolton with Covid symptoms, mainly unvaccinated people in the 35-65 age group.

But he said: “We’re not seeing at the moment any significant increase in in hospitalisations, even in areas that we see a prevalent or an increasing prevalence of this variant.

“There is no evidence at the moment that the Indian variant B1.617.2 has any increased risk of either severe illness or death, or of being vaccine-resistant. What it does have is that higher transmissibility.” It will take a week or two before it is clear whether the Indian variant is only marginally more infectious than previous strains or as much as 40-50 per cent more transmissible, said Mr Argar.

But he defended Mr Johnson’s decision to go ahead with relaxing lockdown restrictions on Monday despite the uncertainty.

“From all of the evidence we have at the moment, it’s safe and it’s the right thing to do to go ahead on Monday with the easing of restrictions,” said the minister. “We will see in the coming weeks whether anything that emerges from the evidence changes.”

