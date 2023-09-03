Varia US Properties Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: US$1.28 loss per share (vs US$4.41 profit in 2Q 2022)

Varia US Properties (VTX:VARN) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$38.4m (up 8.7% from 2Q 2022).

Net loss: US$12.9m (down by 129% from US$44.7m profit in 2Q 2022).

US$1.28 loss per share (down from US$4.41 profit in 2Q 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Varia US Properties Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 21% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 6.2% decline forecast for the Real Estate industry in Switzerland.

Performance of the Swiss Real Estate industry.

The company's shares are down 1.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Varia US Properties that you should be aware of.

