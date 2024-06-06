VAR to STAY in Premier League next season after clubs vote in favour

Here to stay: VAR will remain in use in the Premier League next season (Getty Images)

Premier League clubs have voted in favour of keeping VAR in use for next season.

The system will continue to operate in the English top-flight during the 2024/25 campaign following a vote involving all 20 top-flight clubs taken during Thursday’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in London.

The vote had been triggered after Wolves formally submitted a resolution last month in an attempt to scrap VAR, believing it was “undermining the value of the Premier League brand” in its current format after a litany of errors.

The Premier League said in a statement on Thursday: “Premier League clubs today voted in favour of continuing to operate VAR in the Premier League.

“While VAR produces more accurate decision-making, it was agreed that improvements should be made for the benefit of the game and supporters.

“As part of thorough discussions at the Annual General Meeting, it was agreed that PGMOL, the Premier League and clubs all have important roles to play in improving the system and its reputation.”

More to follow