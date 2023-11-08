Var is ruining my love of football – let us put it on ice for the season

Referee Michael Oliver checks Var, which played a prominent role in Tottenham's dramatic match against Chelsea - PA/John Walton

It was difficult this week to sit through the match between Tottenham and Chelsea and not come to the conclusion that the last respite from an increasingly chaotic world is gradually entering its own insanity and taking us with it. Much of the blame is falling on that most unwelcome usurper and spoilsport Var which, to borrow and adapt a Wildean phrase, knows the price of everything but the value of nothing.

I have always loved football. I enjoyed playing as a boy but in adult life I mostly found myself in a spectator role, either for fun or as a professional observer. To this day I pour over the results and league tables as I have most of my life, a childish preoccupation I suppose but there is time enough for more weighty matters.

However, at the moment any fun I have been getting from football is constantly interrupted by minutiae which makes me very angry. This week I have seen what people who really know about the game would accept as perfectly good goals disallowed for the scorer being marginally offside. The decisions have been made by officials miles away from the match whose line-drawing equipment shows them that the player in question is something like a thumbnail offside. It’s as though those making the decisions have a jobsworth attitude when the game needs a broader philosophy. I have yet to see a referee on the pitch dig his heels in, decide Var has come up with a trivial judgement and make a decision for himself. Of course, I am not party to what has been agreed by the referees’ union.

Raheem Sterling had a goal disallowed for handball during Tottenham's match with Chelsea - PA/John Walton

Before the wretched Var, the linesman or assistant referee made the decision by simply raising his flag. They mostly got it right despite its difficulty, usually giving the forward the benefit of the doubt if it was a close-run thing; the flag carrier having to decide the position of the player when the ball is passed forward to him. On the face of it you would imagine this requires what the old comic Max Wall called “pedestrian eyes”, they looked each way before crossing. Actually, it’s a skill based on experience and knowledge of the game. Now the players are stopped in their scoring celebrations for as long as five or six minutes while the Var deliberations are made. Most of the fans and the players I talk to would be only too happy to see the back of it.

As for the current handball ruling, I honestly fail to understand it. It used to be quite simple. If a player touched the ball with their hand to give them an advantage – handball, resulting in a free kick or a penalty. If a player touches the ball and no advantage occurs – no handball and play goes on. I know that’s not the exact wording of the rules but it’s what most players have understood over the years.

Now we have unnatural position of arms taken into consideration. What on earth does that mean? Different players have different actions. If a player jumps for the ball they have to use their arms in the process. Only Irish dancers keep their arms by their sides as they jump in the air.

I think Var should be put on ice for a season to remind us how we got on without it for the last century and a half, and only brought back if it has grown up a bit.

