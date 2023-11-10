Var is ruining football – we must limit its influence now

Michael OIiver (right) sent off Tottenham's Cristian Romero during a Premier League match against Chelsea that was riddled with Var interruptions - Matthew Childs/Action Images

Football needs an honest and frank conversation about Video Assistant Refereeing: it is ruining too many games.

The direction in which technology is taking us has veered off its original course and this is no longer the sport we enjoy and love so much.

Too many fixtures are being interrupted by the constant use of Var. Too many post-match interviews are obsessed with Var. Too many pundits (myself included) are dedicating their analysis to Var decisions rather than focusing on great moments of skill or clever tactics.

Refereeing decisions have always been a source of debate, but we talk about the officials more than ever because we are expecting perfection when, in football, there are always going to be subjective decisions around fouls and red cards.

I was an advocate of Var when the idea was floated. I want the game to evolve for the greater good and, with so much at stake, anything to help get more decisions right is a positive step. Now I am asking: have we lost more than we have gained? I fear the answer is yes.

Forget getting rid of Var. Too much has been invested in it to throw it all away. Fifa loves it and is determined to make it work. The issue is not the technology. It is the way it is being used.

We should not become ‘anti-technology’ because of the Var problems. Nobody has a bad word to say about goal-line technology, for example. It was a fantastic innovation. Now we can see clearly whether the ball has crossed the line. It is black and white, and waiting for the referee’s signal adds to the drama. The whole process is quick and unobtrusive.

The challenge for those running Var is to significantly reduce the level of interference in the others key areas; offsides, penalties and red cards.

Used correctly, Var can work. The automated offside system used by Uefa is far superior to that used in the Premier League. English football needs to get on board with that right away.

I understand the frustration from fans having to wait before celebrating goals, but the pluses outweigh the minuses because offside is also black and white. There would be uproar if a player were three yards offside in a hugely consequential game but the goal was given.

But goal technology and offside is where we should draw the line, so to speak.

For me, the biggest issues to be addressed moving forward is how Var deals with penalties and red cards. The officials watching on TV are too busy getting involved where there is no compulsion to do so.

In particular, there needs to be an urgent rethink to reduce the number of sendings off.

A red card used to be an event in itself. I attended the 1985 FA Cup final when Kevin Moran became the first to be sent off in that fixture after a professional foul on Peter Reid. The threshold was so high, it was a rarity.

Now it is more surprising if a high-profile fixture finishes with 22 players on the pitch.

The introduction of Var has contributed to an increase in the number of cards being shown, as well as having led to the recent clampdown on time-wasting.

There were 30 red cards in the Premier League last season. Eleven games in, there have already been 25. Is the game more ill-disciplined? No. The use of Var is a negative influence here. As neutrals, we do not want unnecessarily uneven contests.

We have to accept that football is unlike other sports and the speed and pace of a game in the stadium feels much different than on television.

That is the most infuriating consequence of red-card challenges and penalties – particularly handballs – being determined by Var seconds after the event.

Look at Marcus Rashford’s sending off in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The referee was in the perfect position five yards away, with the ideal angle to make a decision in real time. Slow motion and still images are not the right indicator of what happens at full speed. Football is not played in slow motion.

Rashford's red card, after a Var review on Wednesday night, was the latest high-profile sending-off - Anadolu Agency/Sergei Gapon

The Premier League referees chief Howard Webb said at the start of this season he did not want officials getting involved unless it was absolutely necessary. This was a welcome move. Unfortunately, the policy is not being applied well enough.

It feels like interference is ingrained. Officials have become so scared of being criticised for making poor decisions that they want to intervene, deeming too many tackles and handballs within the remit of red cards.

A firmer order has to come from the top to reduce it. Please let the on-field referees take more control and responsibility. No official is more qualified to make a judgment on an incident than the one on the pitch.

The League Managers Association wants the Var to be part of a ‘team’ with referees and assistants. That is a good idea to build working relationships and help consistency.

Also, some officials are more suited to Var than others. If you have trained to be an on-field referee, it is not your natural skill set to be stuck in a room watching slow-motion replays.

Employing more dedicated Vars in future can only help.

Everyone in football also has to play their part in making the profession more appealing. They need to clamp down on the incessant criticism, another negative consequence of the Var system.

Who would want to be a referee in the current climate? Far too many managers are hiding behind refereeing mistakes.

We cannot wind back the clock now. Var is here to stay. But we can still ensure the technology ‘assists’ the on-field referees rather than overrules or contributes to them being undermined. With subjective incidents, far more respect and deference should be afforded the original on-field decision.

If we continue on our current course, the technology will keep contaminating the game, instead of enhancing it. Someone in authority needs to work on a remedy quickly or football might as well be renamed Varball.

