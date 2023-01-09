Var missed Wolves goal at Liverpool due to lack of cameras covering FA Cup games

Var missed Wolves goal at Liverpool as there's not enough cameras to cover FA Cup - PA

FA Cup matches using the video assistant referee have been relying on dramatically fewer camera angles than are made available in the Premier League at the same venues.

Terrestrial broadcasters have been deploying fewer cameras at every game than Sky, which generally makes 30 angles available to the Var Hub in Stockley Park for top-tier clashes. Over the past weekend, Telegraph Sport is aware of at least one Cup tie in which fewer than ten angles were available for Var at a Premier League ground.

The BBC, which privately confirmed camera angles varied on a venue-by-venue basis, shares rights for the competition with ITV Sport. Broadcasters were dismissive of suggestions that fewer-than-normal camera angles were affecting decision-making within matches.

ITV had 17 camera angles available - which sources said "comfortably meets the required level for FA Cup matches" - at Anfield for the biggest Var controversy of the weekend. However, when Wolves defender Toti Gomes had a late winner ruled out, Var was unable to provide any images that proved whether Matheus Nunes was offside or not. Var could not place the lines due to calibrated cameras not being available at that moment, meaning they could not conclusively prove whether he was offside or not. As a result, the match Var Mike Dean went with the on-field decision.

The game eventually ended 2-2, meaning a replay at Molineux will be played. However, Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui claims that he and his staff have proof that Toti's disallowed winner should have stood. A tactical camera not accessible to Var is said to suggest Nunes, who had taken a corner just beforehand, was onside, he said.

"The offside that we had - we have seen it, the offside doesn’t exist, I’m sorry," Lopetegui said post-match. "It’s impossible. Someone has told him [the referee] it’s offside, but we’ve seen the images, it doesn’t exist. The decision is wrong. I make mistakes every day, and sometimes they do too. It is a pity, because I’m sorry, it’s not offside."

Story continues

Wolves thought they had a winner but a VAR check eventually confirmed it to be offside❌



You've got to feel for Toti here 😕@EmiratesFACup | #ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/uhXs3qkXH4 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 7, 2023

Sources close to the Professional Game Match Officials Board maintain there was no evidence to show the assistant referee had been wrong to wave his flag. However, the lack of a camera to confirm categorically the goal - and the BBC's admission that camera availability varies across the Premier League grounds - will fuel arguments that Var cannot be consistently used in the FA Cup.

Telegraph Sport columnist and former FA Cup final referee Keith Hackett says it was "unfair and inconsistent" to have just eight of the 32 matches covered by Var. "It should be all games covered or none, and I would suggest that to project fairness Var should only operate at Wembley Stadium when the semi-finals and final take place," he wrote on Sunday. Var is only used at games held at Premier League grounds or Wembley.

"The Association reserves the right to select any match in the Competition Proper, at its absolute discretion, in which VARs will be used," according to the FA's rulebook. "This means that the referee in such matches can make decisions based on information provided by the VARs in accordance with the relevant protocol of the IFAB. Guidance regarding the use of VARs will be provided by The Association to the relevant Clubs at the appropriate time."

The FA was contacted for comment.