The Var that got Arsenal decision wrong is a serial offender and must be sacked

Var that got Arsenal decision wrong is as a serial offender and must be sacked

The honeymoon period is over for Howard Webb as PGMOL chief refereeing officer, he now has a better picture of what he inherited when he returned to England and the legacy left to him by Mike Riley is not pretty.

The simple fact is that current standards are not good enough. Howard has come from MLS, where the standards applying Var are the best in the world, but in England it's a long way short.

I am sitting here in bewilderment at what happened this weekend. It starts with Lee Mason, the league's first dedicated Var. He was the Var for Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday, a result that could have huge implications for the rest of the season.

Lee, a serial offender, had already been stood down once this season for a human error and I don't think this is good enough – one of the first things Howard needs to do is fire him.

Lee would be towards the bottom in the list of best performers. He has seemingly passed the point of requiring operational assistance, he doesn't have a place any more. He has had long enough now, knowing what is required of the Var. It's a tough environment, refereeing, but if you're a footballer and you don't perform, you are out of the side. The same needs to happen with those in charge of officiating the game if they don't match up.

It's amazing, isn't it? On a weekend when we have Anthony Taylor in charge of the Club World Cup final, what we have seen over here is that there are only around two or three officials that are good enough. It cannot go on like this, people making basic errors.

The 1-1 draw at Arsenal could have major ramifications in the Premier League title race and it has come down to such a basic error. It is unbelievable, and a catastrophic weekend for the league.

Peter Bankes was the referee at the Emirates and I felt sorry for him, he had a reasonable game himself but he was let down by those around him. Quite how Lee and the assistant Var can sit and watch what we all saw on television and miss the crucial incident is beyond me. It can't go on – Lee has to go.

The PGMOL says that it is looking at the incident at Arsenal, as well as Pervis Estupinan's disallowed goal at Crystal Palace, but it doesn't really need to look that close for what happened – basic human error.

Var gets its offside lines wrong during Palace vs Brighton

It was spread across the league this weekend. We also had Tomas Soucek escaping for a clear hand ball in the area in West Ham's draw with Chelsea. The natural action when you fall is to put your arm down to help you break that fall, but he has essentially cleared the ball with his hand. Around £23 million has been spent on improving referee standards and yes, the odd error is acceptable because these people are human beings. But it's becoming a real problem.

Lee's removal is a starting point but all existing Vars need re-training if the league is going to move forward.