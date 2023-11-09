Var comes to West Ham's rescue in victory over Olympiacos

Paqueta volleys home West Ham's winner after a frustrating match against Olympiacos - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

There was Var delight for West Ham United and Lucas Paqueta, as the Brazilian’s volley was allowed to stand on review and kept his team in the hunt for top spot in Europa League Group A.

West Ham manager David Moyes celebrated with a double thumbs up, as Paqueta’s effort, from James Ward-Prowse’s lovely ball over the top, clinched a valuable win with 17 minutes remaining.

The goal was originally disallowed for offside, but a Var review showed that Francisco Ortega had played Paqueta comfortably onside and the technology came to West Ham’s rescue.

The victory means West Ham are joint top of Group A with German club Freiburg, who they still have to play at home – putting first place firmly within their grasp.

It had threatened to be a frustrating night for Moyes’ team ahead of Paqueta’s goal, with the home crowd running out a patience during an opening 45 minutes when West Ham dominated possession but struggled to create too much.

Said Benrahma was the brightest of the home forwards in the opening half. The winger shot wide in the second minute and forced Olympiacos goalkeeper Alexandros Paschalakis to save a curling effort that was heading for the net.

Two West Ham players were booked in the first half, with Edson Alvarez earning a yellow card for a late challenge on Sotiris Alexandropoulos and Mohammed Kudus talking his way into the book.

It was unsurprising that West Ham’s best chance of the half came from a set piece, as they struggled to break the visitors down, but Nayef Aguerd headed wide from a corner.

The only real threat from the Greek side came 10 minutes before the break when winger Daniel Podence, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, shot wide from Ortega’s cross.

Sensing the growing frustration inside the London Stadium, Olympiacos attempted to slow down and interrupt the game as much as possible with players staying down and clutching their heads at every opportunity.

The approach worked to some degree as it took until the 63rd minute for West Ham to create their first proper chance of the second half, which they should have scored.

Paqueta's winner, thanks to Ward-Prowse's fine pass, was the one bit of quality in an otherwise forgettable match - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

Jarrod Bowen, who started as a striker instead of the benched Michail Antonio, danced his way into the area and teed up Ward-Prowse. But the midfielder side-footed his shot too close to Paschalakis.

The effort did at least enliven the home crowd slightly and Moyes’ team became more urgent in their search for a goal. A corner, conceded by Ortega, prompted loud cheers, but the inswinging delivery from Ward-Prowse was dealt with.

Just as it seemed West Ham were banging their heads against a brick wall, Ward-Prowse produced a brilliant assist for Paqueta to send most of the London Stadium crowd home happy and slightly relieved, as Mady Camara struck the post late on.

West Ham just edge Olympiacos – as it happened

10:22 PM GMT

David Moyes speaks to TNT Sports

On the win...

“We made the best chances, they didn’s create much and we controlled it.”

On the winner...

“It was a lovely ball from James and so was the finish...thankfully Lucas came up with the goal.”

On the performance...

“I thought we tried to play, play in the right areas but didn’t create enough opportunities, but all credit to Olympiacos.”

10:13 PM GMT

James Ward-Prowse talks to TNT Sports

On the win...

“It was an important reaction. We knew it would be tough tonight and were frustrated with how we did over there. But we dug deep and got a good goal at the end to win it.”

On what this win can do for their domestic form...

“There are highs and lows, we started the season well but had a bit of a slump but that happens...we need to be more cinsistant and tonight gives us some momentum”

On Paqueta’s winner...

“I am surprised he didn’t flick it on his chest and do something crazy...he’s a special player, he a typical Brazilian and took his goal well.”

10:05 PM GMT

Camara's late chance to equalise

The Olympiacos man had to score from this late corner...

Camara miss

10:01 PM GMT

Here's the goal that won it for the hosts

Sit back and enjoy Ward-Prowse’s ball, and a nice finish from Paqueta.

09:58 PM GMT

FULL TIME: West Ham 1-0 Olympiacos

That was a hard watch but West Ham won’t care. They got the winner after the only bit of inspiration of the entire game - Paqueta volleying home after Ward-Prowse’s brilliant pass.

They are now top of the group and will have European football next year, having guaranteed at least a play-off for the Europa Conference.

09:56 PM GMT

92 mins: West Ham 1-0 Olympiacos

West Ham have a throw in the Olympiacos half - perfect for them to waste time and keep the ball away from their box. They think they’ve won a corner but it goes the other way and the visitors launch the ball deep...

09:53 PM GMT

90 mins: West Ham 1-0 Olympiacos

There will be five minutes added time in east London.

09:51 PM GMT

88 mins: West Ham 1-0 Olympiacos

Since they’ve been forced to come out of their shell and attack the Greek side have looked dangerous. Begs the question why they didn’t do that earlier when West Ham looked fairly limp...

09:50 PM GMT

85 mins: West Ham 1-0 Olympiacos

Two great chances from set pieces for both sides...

(i) For West Ham Ward-Prowse does what he does better than anyone - delivers the ball on a six pence from a free-kick. He crosses from 30 yards out on the right, gifting Mavropanos with a great chance. But the defender fluffs his lines and the opportunity goes begging.

(ii) For Olympiacos Camara has a free header at the back post from a corner that he heads against the upright. West Ham’s defending from corners was dodgy against Brentford and it nearly costs them again here...Camara shold have scored there...

09:47 PM GMT

Perfect Paqueta

The Brazilian volleys home - Getty Images/Rob Newell

The main man celebrates - Reuters/Isabel Infantes

09:44 PM GMT

80 mins: West Ham 1-0 Olympiacos

First change of the game for West Ham. Soucek on for Alvarez.

09:42 PM GMT

76 mins: West Ham 1-0 Olympiacos

That was the lesser-seen example of VAR working well. You won’t find any Olympiacos fans disputing that call.

The goal also came about after the first and so far only piece of magic this match has seen. The spark this game, and West Ham more specifically, has been crying out for.

09:35 PM GMT

GOAL!!

West Ham 1-0 Olympiacos (Paqueta)

At last there has been a bit of inspiration - the killer ball this match has so lacked. The ball is laid off to Ward-Prowse, some 10 yards out from the box, who plays a delightful dink over an onrushing Olympiacos defence, teeing it up for Paqueta to volley, unchallenged, into the back of the net.

Of course VAR got involved - it was given offside in the stadium but the video boffins got involved and after a minute or two the goal was given. I suspect east Londoners are currently big fans of Var...

09:33 PM GMT

69 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

‘Frustrating’ is the word that best describes this match so far, if you’re a West Ham player or fan. They haven’t really got going, and haven’t done enough to break down this resolute Olympiacos side.

09:31 PM GMT

66 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

Corner for West Ham - can they make this count?

No, this time they cannot find Aguerd, who looked dangerous from set-pieces in the first half.

09:28 PM GMT

63 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

Bowen is getting into wide areas now and creating. This time he’s on the right and delivers the ball, ultimately it finds Benrahma whose shot is deflected wide.

Much better from the hosts.

09:26 PM GMT

63 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

BREAKING NEWS: West Ham have created a chance. The ball is worked to the left where Bowen does well before delivering a low cross to the edge of the box. It’s met by Ward-Prowse who hits it first time. Alas, it’s not a clean strike and Paschalakis saves.

09:25 PM GMT

62 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

One of the highlights of the night arrives when Retsos, having done well in his own box, falls a---e over t-t Bambi on ice style. West Ham cannot create anything with the resulting throw on.

09:23 PM GMT

60 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

The stalemate in east London continues. To be fair, Olympiacos have come with a job to do, set their stall and made life tough for the hosts. However, West Ham haven’t really offered much or posed too many questions of their visitors. Meanwhile, this is becoming evermore a hard watch...

09:21 PM GMT

A pic that sums up the match so far

It’s all Even Stevens and lacking any real chances - anyone yawning shouldn’t feel guilty...

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen and Olympiakos' Francisco Ortega battle for the ball during a stalemate in east London - Getty Images/Rob Newell

09:18 PM GMT

55 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

Change for Olympiacos - it’s a like-for-like switch as El Kaabi comes on for Jovetic.

Meanwhile, Paqueta loses the ball (not for the first time) to the high press of the Greeks, who have looked the better side since the break.

09:15 PM GMT

53 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

David Moyes is probably thinking of making change - it’s not happening for the hosts at the moment. No spark, no hint of a spark.

09:14 PM GMT

51 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

West Ham are keeping the ball well, but it’s all in front of the visitors and easy to defend. As I type the hosts lose the ball in their own half, it finds its way to Fortunis who drives into the box before his shot-cum-cross glides meekly over the bar.

09:12 PM GMT

49 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

Here’s a stat I should have given you earlier than the 49th minute - my bad, apols...

Olympiacos are unbeaten away all season. So West Ham aren’t the only side to struggle to break down what looks to be a very well-drilled, solid backline.

Still no chances to speak of.

09:10 PM GMT

47 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

Where will the much-needed spark come from? West Ham have so far played a couple of long balls this half without any luck and Paqueta isn’t looking a happy chap, he’s feeding off scraps.

09:06 PM GMT

45 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

The second period is under way and good news for West Ham fans is that Paqueta is on the pitch. The Brazilian has seemingly got over his knocked suffered just before the break that caused him to far from sturdy on his feet.

08:54 PM GMT

HALF TIME: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

That was a fairly drab 45 minutes. Neither side have looked particularly threatening, and that will suit Olympiacos far more than West Ham.

The crowd has been fairly quiet and there will be some worry as to whether Paqueta will return for the second half - you suspect the hosts will need him if they are to go against the grain of the first half and put the Greek defence under pressure after the break.

08:51 PM GMT

46 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

Olympiacos haven’t offered much, if any, attacking threat so far but they have some joy down the right as Fortounis delivers a good cross but there’s no one there to get on the end of it.

Meanwhile, possible bad news for the hosts, Paqueta is limping and doesn’t look to be moving at all freely.

08:48 PM GMT

45 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

There will be three minutes added time at the end of this less-than-spectacular first half. That’s probably three minutes too many for the neutral...

08:46 PM GMT

43 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

West Ham are lacking a focal point in attack and that is making it all rather simple for Olympiacos to defend when the hosts have the ball.

08:45 PM GMT

41 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

There’s been a handball and SHOCK HORROR (i) no need for VAR and (ii) no one complained at the ref giving the decision - phew!

Emerson sends the ball into the box from the left and finds Bowen who controls the ball on the move with his hand and the promise of a shot on goal dies with the sound of the ref’s whistle.

08:43 PM GMT

39 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

The first 40 minutes more than hint that this will be a tight game. Both side failing to fashion any clear-cut chances. If a goal is to break the deadlock you suspect it will come from a set piece - both sides have looked far from sturdy defending corners.

08:41 PM GMT

Greeks have come in numbers

And it’s not just when defending deep against the hosts...

Fans

08:39 PM GMT

35 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

Olympiacos look a good side going forward and they have joy down their left through Ortega, the ball comes into the middle and Podence hits it first time, his volley going just wide.

08:38 PM GMT

33 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

From that Paschalakis save there follow two good chances from consecutive corners for West Ham.

The first sees Bowen win a header just outside the six-yard box. He doesn’t get a good connection and it comes off an Olympiacos player for another set-piece.

From the second corner Aguerd wins a header and sends the ball wide when it might well have been easier to hit the target.

08:35 PM GMT

31 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

While West Ham are having most luck down the right the two half-chances that have come their way have come from Benrahma cutting in off the left. This time he forces another decent save from Paschalakis in the Greek goal.

08:34 PM GMT

29 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

Paqueta switches play delightfully with a cushioned volley on the halfway line, he is a class player when on song. That opens up the right-hand side for the hosts but Kudus miscontrols it and Olympiacos breathe easily.

Still no real chances to speak of...

08:31 PM GMT

26 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

Kudus isn’t a happy bunny. He’s not happy that a foul wasn’t given against his marker a moment ago and he nudges his opponent right in front of the assistant referee and is penalised for it. He show he’s not overly enamoured with the decision by remonstrating with said official and is shown a yellow for his troubles. That’s a cheap and silly yellow for the hosts...

08:29 PM GMT

24 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

Free-kick for the visitors in the West Ham half BUT it’s completely wasted as the ball into the box falls into the welcome arms of Fabianski. Waste of a decent chance.

08:26 PM GMT

22 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

This match is still is solid rather than spectacular. That will suit both sides for now. Meanwhile, Bowen makes a great run in the inside-right channel, is found by a great ball from Alvarez and Jeremy Bowen’s namesake wins a corner.

Can they make this set-piece count?

‘Nope’ is the answer, but not without trying as Aguerd heads over from all of about nine yards or so.

08:22 PM GMT

18 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

Alvarez won the ball cleanly but took out the man with the follow through. He now has to stay on his feet for the rest of the night.

08:22 PM GMT

16 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

Olympiacos have a second corner and for the second time the ball into the box finds a Greek head - Paqueta not doing his job at the near post. West Ham players and fans breathe a sigh of relief, however, as the flick on goes long and out of play.

Meanwhile, Alvarez is shown a yellow card for what looked like a fine challenge in the middle...

08:20 PM GMT

14 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

West Ham are having a fair bit of joy down the right and a cross from said flank finds the head of Bowen who heads well over.

It's been a good, solid start from both sides at the London Stadium - PA /John Walton

08:17 PM GMT

11 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

Having just typed ‘go wide without any joy’ West Ham nearly score by doing just that...

West Ham play keep-ball in front of a well-manned Olympiacos defensive wall. They move it left where Benrahma tries to curl the ball in to the far-right corner of the net, forcing Paschalakis into a fine save.

The Greek keeper is forced into another stop from the resulting corner. Better from West Ham.

08:14 PM GMT

10 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

Still no real sight of goal for either side - all a bit cagey at the moment. Olympiacos are defending in numbers and forcing West Ham to go wide without any joy.

08:12 PM GMT

9 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

Alvarez loses the ball in midfield but his fellow team-mates snuff out any chance of a decent attack for Olympiacos.

08:10 PM GMT

7 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

Solid start from both sides at the London Stadium. No clear-cut chance to speak of yet...

08:09 PM GMT

5 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

Corner for the visitors and it’s poor defending from West Ham as Alexandropoulos is clear at the near post. There are cries of hand ball from the Greeks but it strikes the back of the arm of Coufal and play is waved on...phew (if you’re an ‘Ammer).

08:07 PM GMT

4 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

Paqueta wins the ball back well in the final third and lays it off to Bowen. The England man tries to find the Brazilian but the ball instead breaks for Benrahma who has another dig from distance and once again he doesn’t find the target.

Promising enough start for the hosts, however.

08:05 PM GMT

2 mins: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

Olympiacos have won 47 top-flight titles to West Ham’s zero... And the visitors play an early ball over the top which the West Ham defence deal with well.

The ball then goes up the other end of the pitch, finding the feet of Benrahma. He has several options in the final third but ignores every last one of them, deciding to cut inside off the right flank and firing wide of the left upright - wrong decision.

08:02 PM GMT

1 min: West Ham 0-0 Olympiacos

The action is under way in east London. The hosts are in their traditional claret and blue and Olympiacos are in white with baby blue blotches (fashion...)...

This will be a test for West Ham who could do with a win...

08:00 PM GMT

The teams are out on the hallowed turf

(Hallowed if you’re Mo Farah, Usain Bolt, Greg Rutherford, David Rudisha and Jessica Ennis-Hill...)

And we’re moments away from kick-off.

07:57 PM GMT

Last time out Moyes

Rested a few of his bigger names. He’s taking no such risk tonight and the Coles (Carlton and Joe) on TNT Sports think he’s gone with his best XI.

The match was a bit spikey in Athens and it’s up to the hosts to make it equally unwelcoming for the Greek side at a packed-out London Stadium.

07:54 PM GMT

A reminder of how West Ham fared in Athens...

‘West Ham’s unbeaten European record was reduced to ruins in Athens as they crashed to a 2-1 defeat at Olympiacos. The Hammers came a cropper in the shadow of the Acropolis as they suffered a first loss in UEFA competitions in 18 matches. David Moyes, who led his side to the Europa Conference League title last season, made seven changes for their Europa League Group A clash in the Greek capital. But his selection backfired as a soft goal from Olympiacos captain Kostas Fortounis and an own goal from stand-in Hammers skipper Angelo Ogbonna brought their undefeated run to a halt despite Lucas Paqueta’s late reply.’

READ: West Ham’s 17-game unbeaten European run ends with limp defeat at Olympiacos

07:48 PM GMT

Making some shapes

‘Raise your right hands if you’re up for a European clash against Greek greats’

West Ham players

07:41 PM GMT

The Greeks are in east London

There are a fair few Olympiacos fans at the London Stadium tonight - Getty Images/James Gill

And they've come laden with banners... - PA/Steven Paston

07:36 PM GMT

We need to talk about form...

Yep, the great win against Arsenal apart, it hasn’t been a good time domestically for West Ham.

That victory over their London rivals came in the Carabao Cup, but in the league things haven’t been so rosy. They are without a win in the top flight since September and have only won twice in any competition over the past five weeks.

After the Everton loss, 1-0 at home, there was some disquiet about Moyes’ tactics (when hasn’t there been?). They were limp and devoid of any attacking ideas against a side that will more than likely been battling relegation, a worrying sign for any side.

Tonight’s match - they are top of their Europa League group - gives them a chance to find their attacking verve without the constant pressure of needing Premier League points.

David Moyes is under a bit of pressure - AFP/Glyn Kirk

07:28 PM GMT

OK, so this is from the weekend...

But who doesn’t love a bulldog in a half-and-half scarf...?

Dog with a scarf

07:25 PM GMT

I have one tiny wish for this match

And it’s that there’s not a VAR talking point come the final whistle...

It may well be a huge ask, but like many of you, I suspect, I am getting tired of the amount of time the topic takes up. I am not talking about the merits or otherwise of VAR, rather the fact we’re talking about it at all. It’s tiresome and I am sort of over it...

So, for one night only, I would love to just be able to bang on about actual football; you know, goals, tackles, saves, the stuff we really enjoy...

There, I’ve said it...

07:21 PM GMT

Here are the two teams in black and white

WEST HAM XI TO FACE OLYMPIACOS: Fabianski, Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Emerson Palmieri, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Lucas Paqueta, Benrahma, Bowen. Subs: Johnson, Cresswell, Fornals, Antonio, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Areola, Kehrer, Soucek, Mubama, Anang

Zouma was the one injury worry coming into the clash and he’s seemingly not passed the fitness test and is not even on the bench. Bar that, it’s arguably the strongest side Moyes could have sent out.

OLYMPIACOS XI TO FACE WEST HAM: Paschalakis, Rodinei, Porozo, Retsos, Ortega, Hezze, Alexandropoulos, Camara, Daniel Podence, Jovetic, Fortounis. Subs: Iborra, El Kaabi, Gustavo Scarpa, El Arabi, Quini, Masouras, Joao Carvalho, Biel, Ndoj, Tzolakis, Solbakken, Papadoudis.

07:16 PM GMT

Here be West Ham's starting XI

07:13 PM GMT

West Ham looking for continued Euro joy

West Ham have a taste for European football and who can blame them? While many may scoff at the Europa Conference, try telling east Londoners the competition is a bit ‘budget’ compared to its more illustrious cousins. The win in Prague the summer gave the fans memories and a trophy which, despite the focus these days on staying in the top flight just so clubs get their share of the zillions on offer, is still what football is about, at least to this old, fuddy duddy...

That trophy also gave West Ham a place in the Europa League, where they find themselves tonight looking to make it through to the knockout stages - victory over Olympiakos would go a long way to helping them succeed. Such is West Ham’s current love affair with continental football that they set a new record for an unbeaten run in Europe by an English club (17 matches) until the defeat to the Greek outfit last time out. And David Moyes doesn’t want the fun to stop.

“I want to make sure we get the wins and qualify,” the West Ham manager said. “We’re going out there, we want to be in Europe after Christmas, if we can win tomorrow night we might have got ourselves in one of the tournaments, whether it’s the Europa League or the Conference.



”We didn’t play well [at Olympiakos a fortnight ago], nowhere near our standards our levels. I wouldn’t hide that at all. I’m looking for much better [on Thursday] night.”



Moyes’ side had into tonight’s clash on six points after two wins and one defeat from their opening three games. Victory tonight would put them all but into the next round



They come into the clash, however, on the back of a patchy (to put it generously) run of form. They were limp and devoid of ideas during a 1-0 defeat at home to Everton. That was backed up by a brilliant win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, before they contrived to lose, having been 2-1 up, to Brentford at the weekend.



So which West Ham will turn up tonight? Stay here to find out and for all the team news and action from the London Stadium.

