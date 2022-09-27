Vaquera SS23 Brings the Subversive American Dream to Paris Fashion Week

New York-based label Vaquera has returned to Paris Fashion Week for the second time to showcase its Spring/Summer 2023 collection at Dover Street Market.

When models stormed down the runway, unbothered and at a fast-paced techno beat, Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee's mission to bring the subversive American dream to the French capital was effortlessly achieved. Under the hazy light of the catwalk, acid-washed denim pieces, dramatic marine-inspired shapes, rock n roll tights, fussy pleated tops, four-finger fringe globes, teddy bear keychains, subverted puff sleeves, ruffled skirts and oversized sweaters swayed the audience's mind.

Vaquera's story and visual language are irreverent, unconventional, yet intriguing and personal. It was only five years ago when the brand's American flag dress with a mile-long train stole the New York Fashion Week crowd's attention. Markedly anti-establishment at first glance, the SS23 collection included intimate motifs featuring an American flag bullet bra and dress made with stolen flags from the South Shore of Long Island, echoing the emblematic dress from their first collection.

A distressed cut-off wedding gown, eclectically tailored and deconstructed with finger fringe gloves was also part of the line-up and belonged to DiCaprio's mom. The cohesive mash-up of garments is true to Vaquera's DNA as a fashion fan fiction label that seeks to subvert luxury and tell stories with clothing. With previous shows bearing garments with exaggerated proportions, pieces now have a stamp of wearability, which make Vaquera a fully-fledged luxury label ready to bring rebellion to the industry.

