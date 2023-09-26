Vaquera Brings a Touch of the Big Apple to Paris for SS24

Vaquera, the NYC-based label from Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee, just presented another stellar showcase at Paris Fashion Week, this time drawing inspiration from New York's distinctive club scene for Spring/Summer 2024.

The gritty, underground venue was awash with rapid camera flashes in a bid to imitate late-night paparazzi, as attendees were stationed around the runway with their trusty phones in hand. Across 41 unique looks, Vaquera's bold and brazen identity shone through, characterized by mesh bodysuits with breast outlines, extremely oversized shirts (a nod to Wall Street businessmen) and "I Heart NY" shoulder bags, just in case the collection theme wasn't clear enough.

Paint-splattered dresses and floor-length furs followed, alongside puffy ball gowns and cut-out trousers, offering a multitude of variations on the clubwear theme and further relaying the message that in New York, you can be anything you want to be.

Take a glimpse at Vaquera SS24 above