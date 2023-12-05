Vapes could be prescription-only under Labour government

Teenagers vaping

Vapes could be made prescription-only by a Labour government to stop children getting hooked on the “gateway drug”, the shadow health secretary has said.

Wes Streeting said that the party was considering the move as he accused “Big Tobacco” and the vaping industry of “crying crocodile tears” about the rise of vaping among children.

Speaking during a visit to Australia last week, he said that the vaping industry should be made to go “back to its roots” as a genuine smoking cessation aid, only available to those trying to quit.

Last week, the Australian Government announced plans to ban the import of disposable e-cigarettes, under a plan to make all vaping illegal without a prescription.

Mr Streeting told The Telegraph that he was now considering the same policy, having met with Mark Butler, the Australian health minister, who represents the country’s Labor Party.

It has been illegal since 2021 for any Australian to purchase vapes containing nicotine without a doctor’s prescription.

The latest restrictions announced by its Labor government attempt to close down a black market in e-cigarettes.

On Wednesday, the British Government will close a consultation on measures to crack down on youth vaping, which could see a ban on flavours and marketing aimed at children.

A ban on disposable vapes is also under consideration, as is higher taxes on e-cigarettes – with both moves being fiercely resisted by the vaping industry.

The number of children vaping has tripled in the last three years, with one in five children aged between 11 and 17 having tried it, according to the latest survey from Action on Smoking and Health.

Mr Streeting said that Labour was considering making e-cigarettes prescription-only, in an attempt to ensure they can only be accessed by adults trying to quit and not become a “gateway” to smoking for children.

He told The Telegraph: “I’m outraged at the extent to which this irresponsible industry has peddled itself as an altruistic smoking cessation service, at the same time as addicting a generation of children’s nicotine.

“I don’t want to hear any more crocodile tears from vaping industry leaders about the number of children who have taken up vaping, all the pearl clutching that’s going on there.”

Mr Streeting said: “I think this has been a deliberate strategy to increase consumer demand and the fact that you’ve got Big Tobacco now weighing in behind vaping tells me that what they want is to addict people to nicotine through a new product.”

Last week, British American Tobacco – a manufacturer of cigarettes and vapes – launched a public campaign backing extra regulation of vape sellers, while resisting any significant increase in taxes or a ban on disposable vapes.

Mr Streeting said: “This whole business model is built on addicting people to one of the most addictive substances known to man or woman so we’re going to go hard on marketing selling to children, but I’m also want the vaping industry to go back to its roots as a genuine smoking cessation tool.”

“I’m looking very carefully at what Mark Butler and the Australian Labor government have announced. Their policy is in part driven by the evidence here in Australia that vaping has become a gateway drug to smoking. So I think we need to look carefully at what the UK evidence is on that front.”

Mr Streeting did not commit to any specific measures for a Labour health plan on vaping, saying: “We’ve got to have an evidence-based approach to this and I don’t want to throw the baby out with the bathwater.

“I’ve always said vaping is better than smoking. So as a step-down service, from smoking to stopping smoking, I think vaping has a role to play.”.

Britain’s rates of vaping among teens and young adults are among the highest in Western Europe.

On Tuesday, Andrea Leadsom, the health minister, said that the Government will bring forward its plans to restrict the sale of vapes to children “as soon as possible” in the new year, with the public consultation due to close on Wednesday.

In the Commons, Ms Leadsom said: “We all know it is an offence to sell vapes to children under 18, yet one in five children has tried a vape in 2023 alone. The numbers trying it have tripled in the last three years.

“We know the industry is targeting children quite cynically. It is unacceptable, so our Tobacco and Vapes Bill will restrict the appeal and availability of vapes to children.”

Research by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development shows that 7 per cent of those aged 15 to 24 make regular use of e-cigarettes, compared with 1 per cent of those in Spain.

Among the Government’s other moves to clamp down on tobacco use are its proposals to create a “smoke-free generation”.

This would see the legal age of sale for tobacco products raised each year to prevent younger generations from taking up smoking.

Mr Streeting’s criticisms of the industry have been put to the UK Vaping Association for a response.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We have no plans to emulate the prescription-only vaping model being pursued in Australia.

“We are consulting on plans to reduce the availability, appeal and affordability of vapes to children, while ensuring adults who want to quit smoking remain supported.”

