Vape Tour 2021 Arrives in Montreal

MONTREAL, Aug. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The biggest mobilization of Canadian vapers comes to the Montreal area this weekend for a three-day blitz. The tour encourages vapers to speak out against the Liberal's proposed regulations that will ban all flavours, except tobacco, mint and menthol. It also wants to educate non-vapers on the realities of vaping as a tobacco harm reduction tool.

"We've been on the road for a week already and are excited to visit the Montreal area. The Liberal government will have no choice but to hear our voices. In the past, we have been silenced and marginalized. This tour will show candidates in this election that vapers will no longer be ignored. This is the fight for our lives," said Maria Papaioannoy, spokesperson for Rights4Vapers one of Canada's vapers' rights organizations.

Vaping is a proven less harmful alternative to smoking. Public health authorities around the world have made it clear that vaping can be an effective tool to help smokers quit smoking. But only if the right regulatory and societal frameworks are in place.

Vape Tour 2021 will reach out to the forgotten 1,000,000 Canadian vapers and give them a voice. More and more regulations at both federal and provincial levels are threatening the access, availability, and affordability of vapour products. Vape Tour 2021 will bring the truth about vaping to towns and cities across Quebec and Ontario and mobilize vapers. It's time to save vaping. It's time to save lives.

"With stops in Chicoutimi, Quebec City, Trois-Rivières, Sherbrooke and the Eastern Townships, our tour has demonstrated that vapers want the opportunity to speak out. The momentum is building. Montreal is an important stop for us to mobilize vapers. We want everyone to understand that flavours are essential to making vaping a successful tobacco harm reduction tool," said Christina Xydous, spokesperson for the Coalition des droits des vapoteurs du Québec.

Flavours are an important component to the vaping experience for adult smokers. Flavours help smokers migrate from traditional cigarettes to vapour products. In 2019, Parliament conducted hearings on amendments to the Tobacco Act (Bill S5). Experts told the federal government that flavoured vapour products are important. It's time that all governments listen.

Vapour products are the best hope for hundreds of thousands of Canadians who smoke and are looking for an alternative to cigarettes. Earlier this year, Public Health England released its latest review of vapour studies. It found that "the best thing that a smoker can do is to stop smoking completely and the evidence shows that vaping is one of the most effective quit aids available, helping around 50,000 smokers quit a year."

According to research published by the Consumer Choice Center, there are upwards of 1.5 million adult Canadian vapers in Canada. Approximately 955,000 of those adult consumers currently use flavoured vape products. A full ban on vaping flavours would likely push most of those consumers back to smoking.

Event Schedule:

August 28

Rally at Soraya Martinez's Campaign Office

9 a.m.

6342 Sherbrooke East

August 28

Free screening of the documentary "You Don't Know Nicotine"

4 p.m.

Imperial Theatre

1432 Bleury (metro Place des Arts)

August 30

Rally at Brenda Shanahan's Campaign office

9 a.m.

357 boulevard d'Anjou, Suite D, Châteauguay

