From Vanuatu law school to the Hague: the fight to recognise climate harm in international law

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kate Lyons
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Climate Change
    Climate Change
<span>Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images

During their final year at law school, Solomon Yeo and his classmates set their minds to saving the world.

The legal students, who were studying at the University of South Pacific in Vanuatu, all hailed from Pacific island countries that are among the most vulnerable in the world to the climate crisis.

The idea the students came up with was to change international law by getting the world’s highest court – the international court of justice (ICJ) – to issue an advisory opinion on the climate crisis.

Related: Vanuatu’s push for legal protection from climate change wins crucial support

That idea – hatched by Yeo, who is from Solomon Islands, and 26 of his classmates in 2019 – has made the extraordinary, improbable journey from a law school classroom in Port Vila to the Hague, where this week a major legal conference examining the case for the advisory opinion will be held.

If it is successful – and those involved in the campaign are quietly confident it will be – then this would be the first authoritative statement on climate change issued by the ICJ. The opinion would clarify legal questions related to climate change, for instance about states’ obligation to other countries and could have huge implications for climate change litigation and the setting of domestic law, as well as international, regional and domestic disputes on climate harm.

“It carries huge weight and moral authority,” says Cameron Diver, the deputy director general of Pacific Community and a Pacific legal expert with a particular expertise in environmental law, international law and climate litigation. “It would be the the pinnacle of the international legal guidance that could be provided.”

The campaign is being led by the nation of Vanuatu, a Pacific state of around 300,000 people, about three hours flight from Australia. It sits at the forefront of the climate crisis and has been ranked the country most prone to natural disasters by the United Nations, regularly suffering devastating cyclones, including Cyclone Pam in 2015, which is estimated to have wiped out more than 60% of the country’s GDP, roughly $450m.

Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu’s opposition leader, was foreign minister in 2019 when Yeo and his friends approached him with the idea for the campaign. Yeo says the group of young students – Yeo was 24 – were “nervous” and “dressed to the nines” for the meeting.

Regenvanu chuckles at the memory, but he was impressed by the group.

“It was more than just an idea they came up with and were discussing, they were actually starting to advocate and push forward with trying to get it to actually happen,” says Regenvanu. The group had already written a legal brief and sent it to the leaders of all countries in the Pacific Islands Forum – the key regional diplomatic body – and set up an NGO, Pacific Island Students Fighting Climate Change, of which Yeo is the campaign director, which remains a key part of the campaign for the advisory opinion.

“To imagine that this could possibly happen out of an idea you have was quite visionary and ambitious,” says Regenvanu. “I agreed that this was a very good idea and so I set about trying to get it into the international agenda.”

‘An idea whose time has come’

If the campaign succeeds and the ICJ does issue an advisory opinion, the legal implications would be enormous, says Diver.

“It’s not binding in the same way as we would entertain what that means in a domestic legal system, with a jail sentence or with a fine or some other form of sanction,” he says.

But an opinion like this could lead to penalties of other sorts, Diver says: international sanctions, losing voting rights in international forums or being brought before an international tribunal.

And it’s not just international law that could be affected. An advisory opinion would be a powerful precedent for legislators and judges to call on as they tackle questions linked to the climate crisis, such as the high-profile recent court battle in Australia that saw eight teenagers and an octogenarian nun seek an injunction to prevent then environment minister Sussan Ley from approving the expansion of a coalmine, arguing she had a duty of care to protect younger people against future harm from climate change. The federal court ruled in their favour, before that decision was overturned at appeal this year.

Related: IPCC report shows ‘possible loss of entire countries within the century’

It may also lend support to the growing push for climate litigation: individuals or groups (potentially even countries) suing governments or private companies for climate harm.

“What you could see is community groups, Indigenous people, youth groups using the ICJ advisory opinion… to say ‘this group of states or the state is violating my right to a healthy environment, to future, or to the preservation of my cultural identity’.”

Vanuatu has been adamant that the approach it is taking is designed to not be contentious.

“This is not a court case. We do not seek to assign blame,” Vanuatu’s prime minister, Bob Loughman, said in a recent speech. “This is for the world’s most vulnerable, for all of humanity, and our collective future ... This is the young generations’ call for justice to the world’s highest court.”

But before the ICJ can issue an opinion, Vanuatu first needs to finalise the question it wants to ask the court, and then, in September, get a majority of the United Nations general assembly to vote in favour of putting it to the ICJ – something that some high-emitting nations may not wish to do, given it might make it easier for sanctions or legal action to be brought against them.

“The campaign is at a really crucial stage,” says Yeo. “You have to go in circles, so starting off with your like-minded countries: the Caribbean countries, African nations, countries in Latin America. And then you go towards the difficult states such as United States, the European Union and others.”

A key factor as to whether the movement will be successful is the formulation of the question that will be put to the UN general assembly for a vote.

“It really does depend on how you draw up the question, how you frame it, how much leeway you give the court to make its own interpretations,” says Diver.

Previous attempts to get questions about climate change before the ICJ – including one from fellow Pacific country Palau in 2011 – have struggled to gain the necessary diplomatic support, and so Vanuatu is on a major offensive.

“Like our prime minister has said: an advisory opinion on climate change is simply an idea whose time has come,” says Ambassador Odo Tevi, Vanuatu’s special envoy on climate change and permanent representative to the UN. “It could catalyse the kind of concrete changes we need in order to avert climate catastrophe.”

Tevi says Vanuatu is “confident” of its ability to get a majority to vote in favour of the question in September.

“Essentially, you know, there is a window of time which humanity has to avert climate catastrophe, and that window is rapidly closing,” says Julian Aguon, the founder of Blue Ocean Law, an international law firm based in Guam, which is representing Vanuatu. “It’s high time for the world’s highest court to pronounce on the defining challenge of our time … This is the one thing that affects all other things.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • Blue Jays were 'the leader' to sign Justin Verlander at one point last offseason

    It sounds like Justin Verlander was almost a Blue Jay last winter.

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • How Blue Jays can move forward after Hyun Jin Ryu injury

    The Blue Jays have three options for filling the Ryu-sized hole in their starting rotation.

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Early takeaways from a surprising Stanley Cup final

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have been no match for the Colorado Avalanche's blistering speed as the series travels to Florida for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final.