Vantage Tag Systems begins 2023 with 3 game changing debuts at the upcoming PGA Show in Orlando, Florida January 25-27, 2023.

DSG Global Inc.
·6 min read
DSG Global Inc.
DSG Global Inc.

DSG Global Inc.

VTS Booth: Prime location #3433 display booth
VTS Booth: Prime location #3433 display booth

DSG Global Inc.

The hero of the show, the SR-1 Golf and Personal Transport Vehicle
The hero of the show, the SR-1 Golf and Personal Transport Vehicle

Dynamic products for the commercial and consumer golf markets.

SURREY, BC Canada., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) a wholly owned subsidiary of DSG Global [OTCQB:DSGT] is pleased to announce the debut of 3 revolutionary new products at the PGA Show in Orlando, FL January 25-27, 2023.

On the heels of a record setting 2022, VTS is set to begin 2023 with a bang by debuting 3 game changing products at the PGA Show. The PGA Show is the largest golf specific trade show in the world. The show is attended by thousands of executives, buyers, and professionals from all over the world to see the latest industry products and technologies and plan their purchases for the upcoming year. It is not open to the public.

VTS will have a substantial presence with 30 x 50 2 story booth that has multiple display monitors and a large 77inch screen. The location is prime situated on the main walkway that will be at the center of the action in Fleet Carts and GPS Fleet Management, next door to the incumbent competition, Club Car, EZ-GO, and Yamaha. On display will be 9 golf carts including the 3 significant debuts of the Shelby line-up of consumer carts and Shelby e-bikes, the new V-Club Flagship Fleet Cart, and the new hero SR-1 single rider cart that will have tremendous appeal to both Fleet operators and individual consumers.

The booth will be staffed by a team of 40 including Sr. Management, Sales Team members, support staff, celebrities and 4 Brand Ambassadors from Elite Talent who will also roam the aisles encouraging attendees to visit the booth.

The promotional activities begin day 1 with a press conference to unveil the revolutionary SR-1, the first of 2 V-Club Fleet Cart giveaways where attendees get their badges scanned and data captured to win a V-Club Golf Cart.

Activity at the booth will be captured by a professional photographer in images and videos that will be posted and live streamed on social media with interviews of experts like renowned vehicle builder Bob Fehan, celebrity Sandy Munro, and car industry icon Alan Wagner.

“I’ve been coming to this show for over 25 years.” said Bob Silzer, CEO. “We have had great shows with just our Vantage GPS Fleet Management System, but this is the most excited I’ve ever been. With the introduction of the new V-Club Fleet Golf Cart, the iconic Shelby consumer carts & e-bikes, the new 10” HD INFINITY tablet, and show HERO, the incredible revolutionary SR-1 (first of its kind in the world market), we now have dynamic products for both the commercial and consumer golf markets. We had a sales record setting in 2022, the momentum and profile from this show with our new product line up being introduced, will substantially assist in our strategic planned sales from all products in 2023.” added Silzer.

Post show marketing begins immediately in February with a high-profile magazine cover article on Golf Car Options magazine, comprehensive social media, and content distributed through email blasts to all courses globally.

About Description – DSG Global

DSG Global was founded over 12 years ago by the team that were one of the original pioneers of the GPS Golf Fleet Management industry. Creating some of the original innovations in the industry as GPS Industries.

The company has two distinct brands to deliver on the explosive opportunities in the LSV (Low Speed Electric Vehicle) & HSV (High Speed Electric Vehicle) markets. Liteborne Motor Company will address the HSV market with the new Aurium SEV (Sport Electric Vehicle) and many other vehicles in the pipeline including buses and commercial vehicles.

The LSV market will be supported and expanded by the established Vantage Tag Systems brand building on the 12-year track record of innovation in the marketspace with a comprehensive product line-up of GPS Fleet Management integrated carts for golf operators, to the legendary Shelby golf and multi-passenger carts, Shelby e-bikes, for consumers and designated golf communities. January 2023, the industry will get its first look at a true revolution in fleet carts with the debut of the SR1 single rider golf cart.

Our products are trusted by hundreds of golf operators around the world to manage their critical fleet assets with industry leading GPS Fleet Management technology. Under the Vantage brand, we are the people behind many of the innovations that operators rely on, and golfers expect.

We are expanding our 25 years of fleet management experience by introducing our own line of carts under the recognized Vantage brand. Integrated with our renowned GPS Fleet Management System the Vantage V-Club cart is a combination of advanced hardware/software creating the most complete and best value Cart/Management solution on the market.

As the Vantage Tag solution line-up evolves, we are adding complementary products to the portfolio for consumer and commercial purchase. The most recent of which is the opportunity to market the legendary Shelby Golf Carts and E-Bikes to the North American golf community market such as the Villages in Florida and Peachtree City in Georgia where low speed electric vehicles are the primary mode of transportation and a status symbol. January 2023, the industry will also get its first look at a true revolution in fleet carts with the debut of the SR1 single rider golf cart.

Special Projects Coordinator

John Brda
P. 314-920-0890
E. john.brda@dsgtglobal.com

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements or information are based on several factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations, dilution, limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends, competition, economic changes, delays in the Company’s expansion plans, regulatory changes, and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including the risk of disruption at the Company’s facilities or in its supply and distribution channels. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2019 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Attachments


Latest Stories

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover captures 2022 Cam Fella Award

    TORONTO — Another prestigious honour for Bulldog Hanover. The world-record harness racer captured the 2022 Cam Fella Award, Standardbred Canada announced Thursday. The honour is presented in recognition of extreme effort and dedication to Canadian harness racing by an individual or group. The connections of Bulldog Hanover will received the honour Feb. 4 at the O’Brien Awards in Mississauga, Ont. Bulldog Hanover won the $810,000 Open Pace to conclude the US$6.7-million Breeders Crown at Woodbine

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Roman leaves after 4 years as Ravens offensive coordinator

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Greg Roman is leaving Baltimore after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens' wild-card loss. Roman's agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a Ravens news conference Thursday afternoon with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. “Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements," Harbaugh said in a statement. "He established an identity for our offense. We

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Andreescu's 'Aha moment' made Australian Open win possible

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Bianca Andreescu traces the path that brought her back to the tennis tour after a mental health break — and, on Monday, put her back in the win column thanks to beating a seeded opponent at the Australian Open — to what she calls “an ‘Aha’ moment” on a beach in Costa Rica during a spiritual retreat nearly a year ago. Here, then, is how the 22-year-old Canadian described that epiphany in an interview with The Associated Press at Melbourne Park: “I am meant to play the

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Blazers prepare for post-season run ahead of first Memorial Cup appearance since 1995

    Just because the Kamloops Blazers are guaranteed a Memorial Cup berth, doesn't mean they're taking their feet off the gas. Blazers general manager Shaun Clouston made big moves ahead of the Western Hockey League's trade deadline, gearing his team up for a deep post-season run. He did all that even though Kamloops is hosting the Memorial Cup, making the Blazers the only team with a guaranteed berth in the national major junior championship. "We know we're in the tournament, so we're looking forwa

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • Damar Hamlin gets call of support from New York Gov. Hochul

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he

  • Hockey world remembers Gino Odjick: 'Tough guy with a kind heart'

    The Vancouver Canucks legend died on Sunday at the age of 52.

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Montreal pro soccer coach, who was quickly fired for offensive tweets, apologizes

    Sandro Grande, the recently hired — then fired — reserve coach of Montreal's professional soccer team, issued a tearful apology on Thursday for the anti-sovereignist tweets from a decade ago that sparked outrage and lost him his job. "What I wrote in 2012 was unacceptable," Grande said, sometimes through tears, at a news conference. "These words are not part of my values as a husband, son and especially as a father to two wonderful children who had to go through extremely difficult times — along

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Predators forward McCarron reinstated by NHL/NHLPA assistance program

    TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro