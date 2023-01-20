Vantage Tag Systems begins 2023 with 3 game changing debuts at the upcoming PGA Show in Orlando, Florida January 25-27, 2023.

DSG Global Inc.

VTS Booth: Prime location #3433 display booth

The hero of the show, the SR-1 Golf and Personal Transport Vehicle

Dynamic products for the commercial and consumer golf markets.

SURREY, BC Canada., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) a wholly owned subsidiary of DSG Global [OTCQB:DSGT] is pleased to announce the debut of 3 revolutionary new products at the PGA Show in Orlando, FL January 25-27, 2023.

On the heels of a record setting 2022, VTS is set to begin 2023 with a bang by debuting 3 game changing products at the PGA Show. The PGA Show is the largest golf specific trade show in the world. The show is attended by thousands of executives, buyers, and professionals from all over the world to see the latest industry products and technologies and plan their purchases for the upcoming year. It is not open to the public.

VTS will have a substantial presence with 30 x 50 2 story booth that has multiple display monitors and a large 77inch screen. The location is prime situated on the main walkway that will be at the center of the action in Fleet Carts and GPS Fleet Management, next door to the incumbent competition, Club Car, EZ-GO, and Yamaha. On display will be 9 golf carts including the 3 significant debuts of the Shelby line-up of consumer carts and Shelby e-bikes, the new V-Club Flagship Fleet Cart, and the new hero SR-1 single rider cart that will have tremendous appeal to both Fleet operators and individual consumers.

The booth will be staffed by a team of 40 including Sr. Management, Sales Team members, support staff, celebrities and 4 Brand Ambassadors from Elite Talent who will also roam the aisles encouraging attendees to visit the booth.



The promotional activities begin day 1 with a press conference to unveil the revolutionary SR-1, the first of 2 V-Club Fleet Cart giveaways where attendees get their badges scanned and data captured to win a V-Club Golf Cart.

Activity at the booth will be captured by a professional photographer in images and videos that will be posted and live streamed on social media with interviews of experts like renowned vehicle builder Bob Fehan, celebrity Sandy Munro, and car industry icon Alan Wagner.



“I’ve been coming to this show for over 25 years.” said Bob Silzer, CEO. “We have had great shows with just our Vantage GPS Fleet Management System, but this is the most excited I’ve ever been. With the introduction of the new V-Club Fleet Golf Cart, the iconic Shelby consumer carts & e-bikes, the new 10” HD INFINITY tablet, and show HERO, the incredible revolutionary SR-1 (first of its kind in the world market), we now have dynamic products for both the commercial and consumer golf markets. We had a sales record setting in 2022, the momentum and profile from this show with our new product line up being introduced, will substantially assist in our strategic planned sales from all products in 2023.” added Silzer.

Post show marketing begins immediately in February with a high-profile magazine cover article on Golf Car Options magazine, comprehensive social media, and content distributed through email blasts to all courses globally.

About Description – DSG Global

DSG Global was founded over 12 years ago by the team that were one of the original pioneers of the GPS Golf Fleet Management industry. Creating some of the original innovations in the industry as GPS Industries.

The company has two distinct brands to deliver on the explosive opportunities in the LSV (Low Speed Electric Vehicle) & HSV (High Speed Electric Vehicle) markets. Liteborne Motor Company will address the HSV market with the new Aurium SEV (Sport Electric Vehicle) and many other vehicles in the pipeline including buses and commercial vehicles.

The LSV market will be supported and expanded by the established Vantage Tag Systems brand building on the 12-year track record of innovation in the marketspace with a comprehensive product line-up of GPS Fleet Management integrated carts for golf operators, to the legendary Shelby golf and multi-passenger carts, Shelby e-bikes, for consumers and designated golf communities. January 2023, the industry will get its first look at a true revolution in fleet carts with the debut of the SR1 single rider golf cart.

Our products are trusted by hundreds of golf operators around the world to manage their critical fleet assets with industry leading GPS Fleet Management technology. Under the Vantage brand, we are the people behind many of the innovations that operators rely on, and golfers expect.

We are expanding our 25 years of fleet management experience by introducing our own line of carts under the recognized Vantage brand. Integrated with our renowned GPS Fleet Management System the Vantage V-Club cart is a combination of advanced hardware/software creating the most complete and best value Cart/Management solution on the market.

As the Vantage Tag solution line-up evolves, we are adding complementary products to the portfolio for consumer and commercial purchase. The most recent of which is the opportunity to market the legendary Shelby Golf Carts and E-Bikes to the North American golf community market such as the Villages in Florida and Peachtree City in Georgia where low speed electric vehicles are the primary mode of transportation and a status symbol. January 2023, the industry will also get its first look at a true revolution in fleet carts with the debut of the SR1 single rider golf cart.

Special Projects Coordinator

John Brda

P. 314-920-0890

E. john.brda@dsgtglobal.com

