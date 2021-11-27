Vantage Market Research – A Leading US-Based Market Research and Business Consulting Firm Headquartered in Washington, D.C. - Registers Presence on the Global Map

WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research , rightly called as the North Star of the working world now has a global presence, with clients across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. In addition to this, the company is all set to guide its clientele in their business voyage with a strong team spread globally. The company has a team of highly motivated and dedicated professionals who specialize in providing analytical and strategic inputs to clients. The team puts forth intensive research to deliver pertinent information that can develop into tangible solutions. The company offers exclusive insights, highlighting investment feasibility in niche markets.



Vantage Market Research has a strong reputation of providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The team comprises over 125 highly skilled analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year .

Their exhaustive global market assessment reports span in various domains which can be summarized broadly as below:

Chemicals

Advanced Materials

Food and Beverage

Energy and Power

Healthcare

Banking Financial Services and Insurance

Technology and Media

Semiconductors and Electronics

Automotive, Transportation and Logistics

Heavy Industries

Building and Constructions

Aerospace and Defence

Consumer Goods and Packaging

Biotechnology and Life Sciences

Agriculture

Mining Metals and Minerals

The company’s trusted clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies as they are known to virtue in:

Rigorous and Exhaustive scrutiny of key market contenders to build a competitive landscape

In-depth analysis of key market players providing a thorough market profiling

Deep dived study of major market segments and identification of key business goals

Best in market in terms of price-performance ratio

In addition to above, the company provides intelligent and innovative insight solutions and neoteric deliverables to suffice various types of business requirements. The company focuses on market segmentation and bifurcation in the best granular fashion. By focusing on these principles, the company boasts a comprehensive repository of Market Research Analysis Reports.

Vantage Market Research spans various Services as follows:

Research Methodology

The exploration process is a four-step method consisting of data collection, data modeling and statistical hypothesis testing, data verification, and final data cleaning (fine-tuning) process.

Secondary Research

This research includes the use of widely available secondary sources; catalog; databases such as Bloomberg Business, Factiva, Hoovers, Statista, Wall Street Journal, white papers, annual reports; company documents; presentations for investors; and SEC documents of companies. Secondary research is used to identify and collect information useful for broad, technical, market and commercial market research. It is also used to provide critical insights into key market players, market classification and segmentation based on industry trends and key events related to market and technology outlook. A database of key industry leaders is also been prepared using secondary search.

Primary Research

After determining the size of the market, the entire market is divided into different segments and sub-segments. Wherever possible, data triangulation and market breakdown procedures are used to complete the overall market design process and obtain accurate statistics for all segments and sub-segments.

Vantage Market Research asserts to have followed the Stephen Covey’s Principle of Win-Win all these years in the business; wherein they can win trusted clients with their expertise and the clients meet their business objectives.

