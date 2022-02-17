Vantage Commercial Finalizes a Trifecta of Industrial Deals in Burlington County

CHERRY HILL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE /February 17, 2022 / Vantage Commercial is proud to announce an "Industrial Trifecta" of completed deals within a one-mile radius of Route 130 in Burlington County. The brokerage assisted four end-users, two sellers, and one landlord in the transactions. Vantage Commercial's Corinne Giletto, Mike Gries, Ken Richardson, and Vince Ceroli represented both sides in all three proceedings.

The three properties, located in the industrial epicenter of Delran and Cinnaminson, are located within proximity to Route 130, with easy access to the Ben Franklin, Betsy Ross, and Walt Whitman Bridges as well as Interstates 95 and 295. Each property met the new owners' and tenants' needs based on square footage, zoning, and land-use requirements.

The first sale, an off-market opportunity located at 1501 Industrial Highway, was sourced by Giletto and Ceroli for Egress Solutions and Cabinet Tree Design Services. The owner of the property, A to Z General Contractors and Builders, recognized the opportunity to sell in the current attractive market. Egress Solutions and Cabinet Tree Design Services had searched unsuccessfully for over two years. Vantage was able to deliver a mutually beneficial deal for both parties in under 45 days.

Trae Lamborne, President of Egress Solutions LLC, said "The team at Vantage Commercial were courteous, professional, and efficient. They narrowed our search quickly and found us the perfect property to fit our needs. I would highly recommend Vantage for your commercial needs."

The second of the three transactions was the sale of a property located at 199 Carriage Lane, Delran. This location held an impound lot license and a variance for storage. The property was purchased by Caner Transportation, who will occupy the lot as an owner/user. This property went under contract in less than 1 day and the entire transaction was completed within 60 days.

The final deal, facilitated by Giletto and Gries, was a lease at 1305 Industrial Highway. The property, previously used by an after-market car parts company, was a natural fit for Pride Motor Sports and Midnight Motors, two companies specializing in high-end and custom vehicle creations.

Vantage Commercial's Industrial Task Force made up of Giletto, Richardson, and Gries continues to work diligently to identify off-market opportunities in this competitive environment. If you are interested in selling your existing industrial building or leveraging our expertise in identifying off-market opportunities, we will be more than happy to assist you in achieving your goals.

