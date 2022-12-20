Vans and Timberland Debut First-Ever Collaboration

Legendary footwear brands Vans and Timberland have just unveiled their first-ever collaboration.

Celebrating the California classic label's 30th anniversary of the Half Cab, the much-loved shoe giants have come together to offer a perfect marriage. Blending Timberland's essential hiking boot with Van's skate shoe, the Vans Skateboarding x Timberland Half Cab Hiker is the must-have hybrid. The innovative footwear design pays homage to the East Coast staple Euro Hiker, merging the essential item's lightweight yet formidable design with the Half Cab's familiar, rounded silhouette.

Compromised of durable canvas and Timberland's premium leather, the reinvigorated boot arrives in "Wheat" and "Chocolate/Olive" colorways, alongside a monochromatic black iteration, complete with Vans' signature checkerboard pattern. Rubber lug outsoles and two-toned round boot laces add to the winter-ready shoe's utilitarian aesthetic, while the padded leather collars ensure that the wearer does not have to compromise on comfort.

The Vans Skateboarding x Timberland collaboration launches on December 20 and is available on Vans' website, as well Timberland’s online store. The Half Cab Hikers are priced at $160 USD, whereas the 6-Inch Boot retails for $230 USD.

Take a look at the joint collection in the gallery above.