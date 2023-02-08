Vans Reinvents the Classics With New Campaign

Often imitated, but never duplicated -- Vans is putting a fresh new spin on its signature styles with its new Classics campaign.

Starring a few of our favorite creators like Princess Gollum, Lina Assayed and Charity Hardaway, the quintessential California brand refreshes the familiar silhouettes as the Woven Check Classic Slip-On Stackform arrives with an elevated platform, alongside the Woven Check Authentic Stackform. Both footwear options boast multi-colored woven layers, amplifying and warping Vans' beloved checkerboard pattern and adding texture to the instantly recognizable print. The Old Skool Stackform continues the chunky update as the shoe merges canvas uppers with its sky-high platform, delivering the best of both worlds.

Joining the lineup is the Sk8-Hi Reconstruct, which brings a DIY aesthetic to the collection, featuring a double-layered style that allows the wearer to remove the fabric and create their own personal take on the sneaker. Painted in a classic black and white colorway, as well as a monochromatic "Marshmallow and White" iteration, the Sk8-Hi puts encapsulates Vans' tried and true hands-on approaach.

Take a look at Vans' new Classics campaign in the gallery above, which is available to shop on the brand's website.