Vans Horror Collection Put Freddy And Jason On Your Feets

Vans is ringing in spooky season with a brand new horror-centric apparel and footwear collection, dropped today.

The collection features a wide range of silhouettes, such as Era, Old-Skool and Slip-On, inspired by iconic horror films including “It,” “Nightmare on Elm Street,” “The Shining,” “Friday the 13th,” and “The Exorcist,” among others. The collection, in partnership with Warner Bros., also features hats, sweatshirts, socks and bags designed with bloody, horror-centric imagery.

The Vans Sk8-Hi sneakers are showcased in most of the campaign imagery. One features black and red blood splatters as a reference to Freddy Krueger, while the other is designed in yellow graphics from “The Shining.” Other silhouettes include imagery of Jason Voorhees from “Friday the 13th” and black-and-white designs from “The Exorcist.”

Shop some of the best pieces from the collection below.

Vans X Nightmare on Elm Street Sk8-Hi

These vibrant canvas uppers are designed with red blood splatters atop a black and dark gray base as a nod to the murderous Freddy Krueger in “Nightmare on Elm Street.” The legendary hi-top shoes features the classic silhouette, with reinforced toe caps, supportive padded collars and Vans’ signature rubber waffle outsoles. We like these the most because they’re clearly a nod to Freddy, but only for those who can recognize the sweater pattern.







Vans X The Shining Classic Sk8-Hi

The Sk8-Hi’s get another rebrand a lá “The Shining” with this black-and-yellow design. On the upper, the famous anagram “Redrum” is written in the distinct lettering from the film, while imagery from the movie poster is printed around the sides.

Vans x Friday the 13th Classic Slip-Ons

Serial killer Jason Voorhees gets some love on the classic Vans slip-ons. His terrifying goaltender mask is printed on one shoe, with the film title displayed in graffiti lettering on the other. The rest of the canvas is covered in blood-like splatters.







Vans X The Exorcist Old Skool

The Old-Skools also gets a rebrand with creepy “Exorcist” imagery. A black-and-white image from the 1974 film, also featured on the movie poster, is displayed on the side of the canvas, alongside Vans’ distinct checkered design above the sole.







Vans X The Shining Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

The Grady twins from “The Shining” are depicted in a retro-style illustration on this stylish long-sleeve t-shirt. Black and blue logo graphics, from film and footwear company, run along the sleeve, too.







Vans X Friday the 13th Pullover Hoodie

Stay warm in this cozy pullover hoodie, made out of cotto and polyester fleece. This one nods to “Friday the 13th,” featuring Jason Voorhees’ goaltender mask front and center. Other hoodies reference “It” and “The Lost Boys.”







