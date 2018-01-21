Vannatta, Thomas score 23, UNC Asheville makes 15 3s

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Kevin Vannatta and Ahmad Thomas scored 23 points apiece and UNC Asheville made 15 3-pointers in an 84-68 victory over Liberty on Sunday for its 13th straight win in the series.

UNC Asheville (12-9, 5-3 Big South) made 11 of 15 3-pointers in the first half and cruised.

UNC Asheville doubled Liberty, 36-18, through the first 13 minutes with 12 points from Thomas and Vannatta's 10. The Bulldogs led 51-30 at halftime after having 14 assists on 16 field goals and shooting 67 percent overall. Vannatta tied a career-high with five 3-pointers and scored 19 points. The Flames were just 1 of 10 from distance and shot 35.5 percent.

Raekwon Miller added 12 points and Macio Teague scored 11 with three 3-pointers for the Bulldogs, who have won four of their last five.

Scottie James had 19 points for Liberty (12-9, 3-5).