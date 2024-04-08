Vanna White To Guest Star On ‘American Idol’ With Future ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host Ryan Seacrest

Vanna White will guest host American Idol alongside future Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest.

The talent competition host said White would join him on Monday’s episode airing on ABC.

“A legend, a household name, a superstar named Vanna White is making a cameo on American Idol, Seacrest said on Good Morning America. “She’s watched for years, and she’s going to cohost a little bit with me on the next Idol Monday.”

Seacrest is taking over Wheel of Fortune following Pata Sajak’s retirement and will co-host the classic game show with White starting with Season 42.

Deadline reported last week that Sajak has taped his final episode, which will air on Friday, June 7.

Sajak announced in June 2023 that he would retire from the syndicated show, and Season 41 would be his last. The television presenter has hosted Wheel of Fortune since 1981 and has won three Emmys for his work.

After Sajak announced he was leaving his hosting duties at Wheel of Fortune, White said she thought about making an exit from the show as well.

“Of course it’s a thought,” White said in an interview with People magazine. “It’s like, ‘Well, wait, if you’re leaving, what am I going to do? How can I stay without you?’ It was a very hard decision for me to make, because it definitely crossed my mind. It’s like, ‘I just don’t know if I can do this without you,’ but I thought about it and I’m not ready to retire, so I am staying on.”

Seacrest has hosted American Idol since its premiere in 2002 on Fox. The host remained in his position when the talent competition moved to ABC in 2018. White will join Seacrest on the episode airing Monday, April 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

