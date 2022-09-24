Vanity Global announces blockchain-based technology that allows human-readable wallet addresses

Image

The Company aims to be the mainstream distributor of personalized wallets for crypto users, Exchanges and Companies.

Featured Image for Vanity Global OÜ

Featured Image for Vanity Global OÜ

TALLINN, Estonia, Sept. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanity, a blockchain solution corporation, has recently announced its partnership with Safemoon; alongside the already established partners and more to come, Vanity Global is quickly growing as the leader in personalization in the crypto space.

In order to achieve this goal, Vanity has developed a way to generate any wallet address with a custom prefix, up to 11 leading characters. An ordinary address consists of random letters and numbers, for example 0x0xb1c7f…, which can lead to stressful operations while sending funds to and from an exchange/wallet due to countless double checks. Vanity offers a real solution to this problem by giving crypto users a way to customize their wallet address, like 0xC0DE911.., and instantly recognize it as their own, simplifying the process of making a transaction.

Security is the main aspect of the company. Vanity operates using two different methods combined: user-end generation and split key generation. Acknowledging the technical process is required to understand the difference inside a key pair. Any wallet generated on the blockchain consists of three parts: a public key, an address, and a private key. Both the public key and the address are visible to everyone and do not compromise the security of the wallets.

While generating an address with Vanity two pieces are required to be merged in order to generate the custom wallet private key, which is the "password" that is used to import and interact with the wallet. The user-end generation is a serverless step made locally on the customer's browser, ensuring that zero data travels on the internet. This operation generates a new key pair, and the customer is required to save the "Vanity Key" and sends to the team the public key, officially requesting the generation of the wallet.

Story continues

The Split Key generation now takes place, where the public key and high computing power is used by Vanity to generate another key, which is not yet the customized one and saved inside the same database. At this point, the customer has everything needed to create the private key of the desired address and using again user-end generation, it only requires pasting the Vanity Key saved and clicking one button to generate the final Vanity address private key.

For the best user experience, Vanity has simplified this process to a total of three clicks and does not require any advanced knowledge from the customer side.

We wanted to make transacting easier and safer, removing the feeling of anxiety of losing funds earned with hard work by sending to a wrong address and not noticing it. Vanity brings a new layer of security and peace of mind to all crypto users. T. Bertossi

Founder and CEO - Vanity Global OÜ

Vanity is the first token ever released on any blockchain to provide custom wallet and contract addresses for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Litecoin and Dogecoin chains.

Website: https://vanity.global

Marketplace: https://marketplace.vanity.global

Telegram: https://t.me/vanitytokenofficial

Päevalille tn 6-15, Tallinn, 13517, Estonia

Copyright © 2022 Vanity Global OÜ | All Rights Reserved.

Contact Information:

Lili Vanity

Accountant

legal@vanity.global



Tommaso Bertossi

Founder and COO

contact@vanity.global



Related Images













Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



