How to make vanilla ice-cream – recipe

I’ve never met an ice-cream I didn’t like (with the dishonourable exception of an oyster-flavoured cone on the Île de Ré), but for all the joys of a 99 Flake in the park or a tub of pistachio gelato on the sofa, there’s something particularly special about homemade vanilla. Fortunately, it’s almost as easy to make as it is to eat.

Prep 15 min, plus chilling and freezing

Cook 25 min

Makes 8 scoops





3 vanilla pods

4 egg yolks

90g caster sugar

50g skimmed milk powder

570ml whole milk









1 Prep the vanilla

Slit the vanilla pods open lengthways with a sharp knife and scrape out the seeds. Put these in a large bowl or food mixer, and add the egg yolks.

Put the empty pods in a large saucepan with two teaspoons of the sugar and the skimmed milk powder (a tip picked up from Heston Blumenthal: this will help thicken your ice-cream, while keeping its texture light.)

2 Infuse the milk

Stir the milk into the powder, then bring the contents of the pan slowly to just below a boil. Immediately turn down the heat, leave to simmer gently for five minutes, then turn off the heat and leave for at least 20 minutes, to give the vanilla a chance to infuse the milk.

3 Whisk the egg yolks

Meanwhile, add the remaining sugar to the egg yolks, then whisk on full speed, or with all the vigour you can muster, until pale yellow, thick and voluminous. This should take about 10 minutes with electric beaters, and rather longer with elbow grease.

4 Get your custard tools ready

Fill a sink or large container with iced water, and put a heatproof bowl big enough to hold half a litre or so of custard in it to chill. (This is not only helpful for rapid cooling, but a useful insurance measure; if the custard mix threatens to curdle at any point, plunge the pan into the water and you may well save it.)

5 Heat the milk and add to the yolks

If the egg yolk mixture isn’t already in a large heatproof bowl, transfer it to one, and set it by the hob. Remove the vanilla pods from the milk mix, then bring it back to a simmer over a medium heat – be careful not to scorch it. Pour the milk on to the egg yolk mixture, beating it in well as you do so.

