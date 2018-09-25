Vanier, Ritter both win F1600 races at Mont-Tremblant

Matthew Taskinen of Beaumont, Alberta inherited pole position after Kellen Ritter was disqualified for passing under a red flag during the qualifying session. Taskinen’s No. 91 Spectrum-Honda of Exclusive Autosport was then given the pole with a time of 1:44.643. Zachary Vanier qualified second in his Mygale-Honda ahead of Dominic Legrand and Michel Legrand in two other Spectrums.

The complete field of 19 cars was looking good on the track. There could have been more competitors but the winners of the Trois-Rivières races, Didier Schraenen and Bertrand Godin, decided, for different reasons, not to compete.

Race 1 was cancelled after a major crash required the intervention of several safety vehicles on the track. After a few laps run behind the Safety Car, the race was stopped and eventually cancelled as less than 30% of the scheduled laps had been completed.

Fifteen-year old rookie Zachary Vanier from Garson, Ontario won race 2 in his No. 65 Mygale-Honda of Britain West. The 2016 Canadian National Junior Briggs & Stratton karting champion collected the victory, finishing just 0”043 ahead of the Spectum of Taskinen and 0”32 in front of Ritter.

Guillaume Archambault finished fourth in his No. 49 CMV, beating Dominic Legrand, Gord Ross (Myagle) and Olivier Dulac (Harfang).

In Race 3 of the meeting, Ritter, Taskinen and Vanier fought ferociously for the lead. The three competitors battled it out during all 12 laps, running nose to tail. At the end, Ritter captured victory ahead of Taskinen and Vanier.

Archambault finished fourth again in front of Dominic Legrand, Gord Ross and Matt Gidman (Van Diemen).

Archambault claimed the overall drivers’ championship with a total of 266 points and now prepares himself to compete in the Road to Indy Scholarship Shootout.

Additionally, The Team Canada Scholarship announced that Guillaume Archambault won the 2018 Team Canada Scholarship winner.

Story Continues

Kellen Ritter from North Vancouver, B.C. scored 251 points to rank second in the standings ahead of Matthew Taskinen, third with 224. Despite the fast that he elected not to compete in the last two meetings of the season, Didier Schraenen ranked fourth with 182 points.