Vanguard Announces Final Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs (VBU, VBG and VGAB)

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final December 2022 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on the NEO Exchange.

Unitholders of record on December 28, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on January 5, 2023. Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the December 19, 2022 press release for these funds.

Details of the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Vanguard ETF®

NEO Ticker Symbol

Distribution per Unit ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment Frequency

Vanguard U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VBU

0.041000

92206G103

CA92206G1037

Monthly

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VBG

0.079255

92206H101

CA92206H1010

Monthly

Vanguard Global Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-hedged)

VGAB

0.055694

92211F108

CA92211F1080

Monthly

To learn more about the NEO Exchange-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguard.ca

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $72 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $51 billion in assets (as of November 30, 2022) with 37 Canadian ETFs and six mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $7.5 trillion (CAD $10 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $2.1 trillion (CAD $2.9 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of November 30, 2022). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 431 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

For more information, please contact:
Matt Gierasimczuk
Vanguard Canada Public Relations
Phone: 416-263-7087
matthew_gierasimczuk@vanguard.com

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

London Stock Exchange Group companies include FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), MTS Next Limited ("MTS"), and FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. ("FTSE TMX"). All rights reserved. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "MTS®", "FTSE TMX®" and "FTSE Russell" and other service marks and trademarks related to the FTSE or Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies and are used by FTSE, MTS, FTSE TMX and Russell under licence. All information is provided for information purposes only. No responsibility or liability can be accepted by the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor its licensors for any errors or for any loss from use of this publication. Neither the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor any of its licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Indexes or the fitness or suitability of the Indexes for any particular purpose to which they might be put.
        
The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”), and has been licensed for use by The Vanguard Group, Inc. (Vanguard). Standard & Poor’s®, S&P® and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Vanguard. Vanguard ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500 Index.


