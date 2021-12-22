Vanguard Announces Estimated Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs
(VAB, VSB, VSC, VLB, VCB, VGV, VRE, VDY, VCE, VCN, VFV, VSP, VUN, VUS, VGG, VGH, VE, VDU, VEF, VIU, VI, VEE, VA, VXC, VVO, VMO, VVL, VCNS, VBAL, VGRO, VCIP, VEQT, VIDY AND VRIF)
TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the estimated final December 2021 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).
Unitholders of record on December 31, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on January 10, 2022. Please note that these are estimated amounts only as of December 15, 2021 and could change if the Vanguard ETFs experience subscriptions or redemptions prior to the ex-dividend date.
Details of the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:
Vanguard ETF®
TSX
Distribution
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment
Vanguard FTSE Canada Index ETF
VCE
0.278583
92203U105
CA92203U1057
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF
VCN
0.244088
92205P104
CA92205P1045
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF
VDY
0.122368
92203Q104
CA92203Q1046
Monthly
Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF
VRE
0.087805
92203B107
CA92203B1076
Monthly
Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF
VUN
0.246446
92206D100
CA92206D1006
Quarterly
Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
VUS
0.262848
92206B104
CA92206B1040
Quarterly
Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF
VFV
0.335374
92205Y105
CA92205Y1051
Quarterly
Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
VSP
0.247884
92206A106
CA92206A1066
Quarterly
Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF
VGG
0.281123
92206F105
CA92206F1053
Quarterly
Vanguard U.S. Dividend Appreciation Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
VGH
0.216588
92206E108
CA92206E1088
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America Index ETF
VIU
0.213902
92204G105
CA92204G1054
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex North America Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
VI
0.226800
92206P103
CA92206P1036
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF
VDU
0.523733
92206W108
CA92206W1086
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (CAD-hedged)
VEF
0.629762
92207G102
CA92207G1028
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed ex North America High Dividend Yield Index ETF
VIDY
0.213565
92202A100
CA92202A1003
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF
VE
0.232585
92206M100
CA92206M1005
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific All Cap Index ETF
VA
0.257190
92206N108
CA92206N1087
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap Index ETF
VEE
0.309730
92205X107
CA92205X1078
Quarterly
Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF
VXC
0.256299
92206Q101
CA92206Q1019
Quarterly
Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
VAB
0.038491
92203E101
CA92203E1016
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
VGV
0.033858
92210N102
CA92210N1024
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
VCB
0.053188
92210P107
CA92210P1071
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF
VSB
0.028562
92203G106
CA92203G1063
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
VSC
0.035815
92203N101
CA92203N1015
Monthly
Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF
VLB
0.053612
92211H104
CA92211H1047
Monthly
Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio
VBAL
0.203415
92207E107
CA92207E1079
Quarterly
Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio
VCNS
0.223705
92207C101
CA92207C1014
Quarterly
Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio
VGRO
0.181281
92207X105
CA92207X1050
Quarterly
Vanguard Conservative Income ETF Portfolio
VCIP
0.243725
92208H109
CA92208H1091
Quarterly
Vanguard All-Equity ETF Portfolio
VEQT
0.514153
92201C107
CA92201C1077
Annually
Vanguard Retirement Income ETF Portfolio
VRIF
0.087204
92211X109
CA92211X1096
Monthly
Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility ETF
VVO
0.792715
92207Q100
CA92207Q1000
Annually
Vanguard Global Momentum Factor ETF
VMO
0.534526
92207T104
CA92207T1049
Annually
Vanguard Global Value Factor ETF
VVL
0.609851
92207U101
CA92207U1012
Annually
To learn more about the TSX-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguard.ca
About Vanguard
Canadians own CAD $63 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $44 billion in assets (as of September 30, 2021) with 37 Canadian ETFs and six mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $8 trillion (CAD $10 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $2 trillion (CAD $2.4 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of September 30, 2021). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 417 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.
Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.
For more information, please contact:
Matt Gierasimczuk
Vanguard Canada Public Relations
Phone: 416-263-7087
matthew_gierasimczuk@vanguard.com
Important information
Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.
London Stock Exchange Group companies include FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), MTS Next Limited ("MTS"), and FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. ("FTSE TMX"). All rights reserved. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "MTS®", "FTSE TMX®" and "FTSE Russell" and other service marks and trademarks related to the FTSE or Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies and are used by FTSE, MTS, FTSE TMX and Russell under licence. All information is provided for information purposes only. No responsibility or liability can be accepted by the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor its licensors for any errors or for any loss from use of this publication. Neither the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor any of its licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Indexes or the fitness or suitability of the Indexes for any particular purpose to which they might be put.
The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“SPDJI”), and has been licensed for use by The Vanguard Group, Inc. (Vanguard). Standard & Poor’s®, S&P® and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Vanguard. Vanguard ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P 500 Index.