Vanessa Redgrave to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor at European Film Awards – Global Bulletin

AWARD

British actor Vanessa Redgrave will receive the European Lifetime Achievement award for her outstanding body of work at the European Film Awards.

Hailing from an illustrious family of actors, Redgrave’s first lead in “Morgan: A Suitable Case for Treatment” (1966), by Karel Reisz, won her best actress at Cannes and scored BAFTA and Oscar nominations. She returned to Cannes in the following year as Jane, the mysterious woman in the park in “Blow Up” by Michelangelo Antonioni.

More from Variety

More Oscar nominations followed – in 1969 for her performance as Isadora Duncan in “Isadora” by Reisz, which again won her best actress at Cannes, and in 1972 for “Mary, Queen of Scots, by Charles Jarrott – which won her a special David at Italy’s David di Donatello Awards. Her performance in Fred Zinnemann’s “Julia” (1978) won her an Oscar, and she scored further nominations for James Ivory’s “The Bostonians” (1985) and “Howards End” (1993). In 1994, she received the Volpi Cup in Venice for “Little Odessa” by James Gray.

Over her career Redgrave has been bestowed the Career Golden Lion in Venice, a BAFTA Film Fellowship, the International Lifetime Achievement Award at the Portuguese Sophia Awards, an Honorary Award at the Hellenic Film Academy Awards, the Donostia Lifetime Achievement Award in San Sebastian and a BFI Fellowship. In 2022, Redgrave was appointed Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

Redgrave will be an honorary guest at the 36th European Film Awards Ceremony on Dec. 9 in Berlin.

APPOINTMENT

High-end factual producer Docsville Studios has appointed Sophie Daniel to the newly-created role of managing director, where she will work closely with founders Lawrence Elman and Nick Fraser. Daniel has worked with the outfit for two years and her remit is to help grow Docsville Studios’ slate of feature documentaries. Her recent producer credits include Kevin Macdonald’s “Last Song from Kabul,” launched at Telluride last month, and an upcoming feature documentary about the life of Reverend Jesse Jackson.

Story continues

INDIAN RENEWALS

The new iteration of Warner Bros. Discovery‘s culinary format “Star vs Food,” “Star vs Food Survival,” will premiere Oct. 9 on Discovery Channel and Discovery+. Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, will lead a star-studded cast, including Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Aparshakti Khurana, Mouni Roy and Nakuul Mehta on a journey through the flavors of Indian locales Coorg and Spiti.

***

The second season of hit ZEE5 Global series “Duranga,” adapted by “Aranyak” writer Charudutt Acharya from Korean show “Flower of Evil” is due imminently. The cast is led by Amit Sadh and returning cast includes Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami, Barkha Sen Gupta and Rajesh Khattar. Season 2 will see the real Sammit Patel (Sadh) wake up from a coma and go after Abhishek Banne (Devaiah) who has been living as Sammit Patel. The series is produced by Goldie Behl’s Rose Audio Visuals and directed by Rohan Sippy.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.